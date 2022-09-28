WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel tricks Boston Red Sox fans into rooting for the New York Yankees

TV personality Jimmy Kimmel mocked Boston Red Sox fans by tricking them into wearing New York Yankees gear. Kimmel dished out some top-notch NYC trolling in Boston on Monday after returning to Brooklyn for a one-week stay.

It's easy to mock the Red Sox and their supporters since the Yankees are in the top spot in the AL East and have registered their spot in the playoffs. Aaron Judge is just one home run away from tying Roger Maris' 61-homer season record. The Red Sox are currently in last place in the same division.

The talk show set up a crew outside Fenway Park and tried to persuade Red Sox fans to switch to the Yankees jersey in an effort to knock them out while they were down.

"Will @RedSox fans root for the @Yankees just to be on TV? Yes. Yes they will." – Jimmy Kimmel Live

WATCH:

Kimmel is the host and executive producer of the late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” He hosted the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2018, as well as the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

Kimmel co-hosted Comedy Central's “The Man Show” and “Win Ben Stein's Money” prior to hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” He was listed among "The World's 100 Most Influential People" by Time magazine in 2018. Following Conan O'Brien's retirement from anchoring a late-night program, Kimmel has the longest running late-night talk show in the U.S.

The New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry

Since both teams have participated in the American League for more than 120 seasons, they have likely grown the most intense rivalry in all of American sports.

The New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry.

After then-Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee traded star player Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees in 1919, the team went 86 years without a World Series victory. One of the most well-known features of the rivalry as a result of this is the superstition known as the "Curse of the Bambino."

Sports Illustrated @SInow The Red Sox–Yankees rivalry was renewed with fists after a benches-clearing brawl Wednesday night at Fenway Park on.si.com/2GSRDR2 The Red Sox–Yankees rivalry was renewed with fists after a benches-clearing brawl Wednesday night at Fenway Park on.si.com/2GSRDR2

"The Red Sox–Yankees rivalry was renewed with fists after a benches-clearing brawl Wednesday night at Fenway Park" – Sports Illustrated

MLB legends David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez have always been rivals on the field, but the two share a great bond off of it.

"Big Papi… A Hall of Fame player on the field. A Hall of Fame person off of it. What a great honor to witness your induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. I’m proud to call you a brother and friend. ❤️ @davidortiz"– Alex Rodriguez

Who do you support: New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far