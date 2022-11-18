"It's not like she's mentioning take": Saweetie's new music release about Quavo sparks debate online

Soon after the official launch of Saweetie’s new song, Don’t Say Nothing, fans are speculating that the new song is about Quavo, the rapper's ex-boyfriend. All the apprehensions also came after her recent interview with Zane Lowe, where she talked about Quavo and said how she thought she could trust him. She added that it turned out that he just had a big mouth.

With all the lyrics pointing directly to their volatile relationship, the rapper, in the interview, said:

“It was a lot of storytelling, and I just put all my experiences into one song. I feel like that sound is the reason why I’m here, and I never want to turn my back on what made me great.”

While the Don’t Say Nothing singer herself hasn’t declared that this song is about her and Quavo’s relationship, the song has definitely sparked a debate online. Several people are convinced that Saweetie has just vented out her feelings in the song, especially after Quavo’s song Messy had a lot of Saweetie-Quavo relationship context.

Additionally, a lot of people are also doubting the release of the song's EP, as Quavo's band member and nephew, Takeoff, passed away only a few weeks ago. Taking all this into account, social media was abuzz with speculation and one person even said:

“Not y’all tryna say saweetie shouldn’t release her song if she mentions quavo due to takeoff dying.. when literally the world mocked her and laughed at the situation between them & been clowning her? If my bi*ch wanna drop her song, she CAN. It’s not like she’s mentioning take.”

Saweetie's new son, "Don't Say Nothing" sparks controversies on social media. (Image via Twitter)

Does Saweetie’s new song really talk about her relationship with Quavo?

While there is no doubt that Saweetie and Quavo's relationship has been the talk of the town as the two had quite a volatile breakup. However, fans are now speculating that the rapper’s new song, Don’t Say Nothing, is about the duo’s relationship, and the fights and chaos of the recent past.

One netizen commented on the same and called the song "trash."

Netizens slam Saweetie on launching her new song just after the demise of her ex-boyfriend's nephew, Takeoff. (Image via Twitter)

People are also talking about the fact that the rapper just dropped the song about her boyfriend at a time when he was grieving for his nephew Takeoff. Some Twitter users called out the rapper for dropping her song after the traumatic incident.

Alexis Littlefoot - The Biggest Flexer @YungLittlefoot Can’t lie Saweetie had her chance to drop a song in response to Quavo. Why she wait til now? Man watched his nephew die and buried him in a matter of days. Come on sis. Can’t lie Saweetie had her chance to drop a song in response to Quavo. Why she wait til now? Man watched his nephew die and buried him in a matter of days. Come on sis.

Rosé Charte’ @icharmxo Saweetie releasing a song tryna clear her name two weeks after quavo lost his nephew. Girlie, good bye Saweetie releasing a song tryna clear her name two weeks after quavo lost his nephew. Girlie, good bye

Dess ♡ @simplytheitgirl Saweetie is weird trying clear up the allegations while Quavo just lost somebody and plus the song sounds terrible just don’t release it at all lol.. Saweetie is weird trying clear up the allegations while Quavo just lost somebody and plus the song sounds terrible just don’t release it at all lol..

migos fanpage @migosnation_ @Saweetie 10 comments only lmao you fell off without Quavo @Saweetie 10 comments only lmao you fell off without Quavo 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Meanwhile, some people are siding with the rapper and saying that just because she is addressing the things that she has been through, she's weird. They're claiming that people didn't consider the kind of things the rapper went through in life when her ex-boyfriend recreated their fight for a music video.

Some users are also talking about how people are addressing the 29-year-old rapper launching her new album but aren't considering that Quavo is still promoting his song despite the tragedy.

she @jachithemodel Everyone mad at Saweetie @Saweetie for dropping and addressing quavo talking about “his nephew just died” This is quavo promoting his song with Take just DAYS after take passed. Same quavo who’s been dragging Saweetie & telling her business but she can’t say her side?? Plz GTF Everyone mad at Saweetie @Saweetie for dropping and addressing quavo talking about “his nephew just died” This is quavo promoting his song with Take just DAYS after take passed. Same quavo who’s been dragging Saweetie & telling her business but she can’t say her side?? Plz GTF https://t.co/jVohXbGtkY

Others are also speculating that the rapper is mourning the loss of Takeoff, Quavo's nephew and band member.

Meline Rose 🌹 | The Greatest @MelineRose I feel like Saweetie is somewhere mourning the passing of Takeoff --- not because of her personal relationship with him, but because she just knows how much her ex is grieving.



Breakups are hard, but that emotional link may always be there. I feel like Saweetie is somewhere mourning the passing of Takeoff --- not because of her personal relationship with him, but because she just knows how much her ex is grieving.Breakups are hard, but that emotional link may always be there.

The duo began dating in 2018 but parted ways in March 2021, when the rapper confirmed through a tweet that she endured a lot of betrayals from the Migos member.

