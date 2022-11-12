"I don’t want to question God, but I just don’t get it": Offset and Quavo honor Takeoff in emotional speeches at rapper’s funeral

American rapper Offset paid tribute to the late Takeoff during the latter’s funeral service on Friday.

No phones were allowed at the funeral, which took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. However, some people captured footage of Offset’s speech speaking about his cousin and former Migos partner. In a video that is being shared online, Offset can be seen on stage, fighting his tears. He says:

“Changed the culture of music forever, you did that Take. You changed that flow. That flow came from Take, the originator. The originator of that flow. He changed the music.”

He continued:

“Lord give us the strength, give us the strength, the family and everybody, give us the strength. I don’t want to question God, but I just don’t get it.”

According to TMZ, rappers Quavo and Drake also spoke in honor of Takeoff, who was one of the founding members of Migos. Drake reportedly spoke about how he developed a brotherhood with his Migos partner while they toured together.

The artist drew parallels of their brotherhood to the popular Rat Pack - which included legendary artists Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop, and Peter Lawford - which he grew up watching on TV.

Takeoff funeral service was called the celebration of life

The State Farm Arena was filled with mourning fans who gathered in huge numbers, and the artist’s family members who addressed the crowd.

Takeoff’s funeral service was named a celebration of life, and featured performances from artists including Chlöe Bailey, Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams, and Byron Cage.

Reportedly, various celebrities went to the service to pay their respects. These included Gucci Mane, Cardi B, City Girls, YG, Lil Yachty, Cee-Lo Green, Teyana Taylor, Rich the Kid, Russell Simmons, Murda Beatz, and Mustard.

As per HipHopDx, Reverend Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Christian Church handled the funeral service. In a statement, the Reverend said:

“I was really sad to hear the news. Kirshnik has been a faithful member since he was ten years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”

What happened to Takeoff?

Takeoff, whose original name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot on November 1 in Houston after he reportedly participated in a game of dice.

According to a report by Esquire, the rapper was attacked in a bowling alley at 1200 Polk Street in downtown Houston, Texas. The incident reportedly took place after 2.30 am, after which the police were called to the scene.

A week before his death, Takeoff, in an interview on the Drink Champs podcast, had said:

“I’m chill, I’m-laid back, but it’s time to pop it. I want to get into my flow. Time to give me my flowers. I don’t want them when I ain’t here.”

In a statement on November 1, Migos' record label, Quality Control Music, said that Takeoff was killed by a stray bullet and not an intentional shot. The label noted that it was because of senseless violence and a stray bullet that he lost his life.

Meanwhile, the Houston Police Department had noted that they were looking for leads and information.

