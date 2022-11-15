"One luv, one heart": Fans left emotional after Quavo and Offset's speech at Takeoff's funeral

After Offset and Quavo's picture from Takeoff’s funeral in Atlanta took the internet by storm, their speech too ignited many sorrowful emotions amongst the netizens. After the American rapper passed away on November 1, 2022, a public funeral was held in Atlanta on November 11, 2022.

While the entire ceremony had a strict no phone and no photography policy, a clip of Offset and Quavo's speech has gone viral. At the funeral ceremony, the two can be seen talking about Takeoff and his untimely death.

A netizen took to Twitter and said:

"Offset & Quavo came 2gether today. They both said they wanted 2 focus on brotherhood & family. Offset speech was very emotional & he could barely get anything out. The whole rap industry needs to come together. One luv, one heart, We shouldn’t be burying another young rapper."

Offset and Quavo take over the internet after their speech at Takeoff's funeral goes viral

Fans became emotional after hearing Offset and Quavo’s speeches at the funeral service. While Takeoff’s brother, sister, and mother also addressed the crowd, fans were left heartbroken after they heard Offset and Quavo talk about the rapper, not just as a groupmate but as a family member.

The trio were a part of the group Migos and were related. While Quavo was Takeoff's uncle, Offset was the rapper's cousin.

During his speech, Offset said:

“I don’t wanna question you, God, but I don’t get you sometimes.”

However, hearing the speech, fans were teary-eyed, and many shared their emotions on social media. Several fans said that the funeral was incredibly sad and that the speech had them "ugly crying."

Chelle De Leon @ChelleGizel The way Offset & Quavo have me crying over their speech’s to Takeoff 🥺 The way Offset & Quavo have me crying over their speech’s to Takeoff 🥺

kenny jones @relientkenny takeoff funeral was so sad. Quavo handled himself better than i thought when he gave his speech and i definitely teared when Drake & Offset started breaking down crying 🙁 takeoff funeral was so sad. Quavo handled himself better than i thought when he gave his speech and i definitely teared when Drake & Offset started breaking down crying 🙁

JayceeMommy💖 @JadaNajaNe long live takeoff 🕊️ listening to quavo & offset speech got me cryinglong live takeoff 🕊️ listening to quavo & offset speech got me crying 😭 long live takeoff 🕊️

𝒻𝑜𝓇𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓇 𝓈𝒶𝒾𝓃𝓉𝒾𝓃 🖤⚜️ @KourtAsAlways Baby Quavo and Offset speeches had me in here ugly crying. Fly high Takeoff 🕊️ Baby Quavo and Offset speeches had me in here ugly crying. Fly high Takeoff 🕊️

Netizens also took to the platform to talk about the bond the three shared.

Luci @lpinthesky36 @relientkenny That part. I thought Quavo was gonna be too sad/traumatized to speak in public, esp tens of thousands of ppl. Or at least I thought he’d break down more than Offset did, given that they were inseparable and he was dying in his arms @relientkenny That part. I thought Quavo was gonna be too sad/traumatized to speak in public, esp tens of thousands of ppl. Or at least I thought he’d break down more than Offset did, given that they were inseparable and he was dying in his arms

Quavo also shared an emotional Instagram post, where in a note, he talked about their mutual love for music. The message read (in part):

"It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side. Looking up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me."

He also uploaded another series of pictures, which were shots from their childhood.

Fans in tears after seeing emotional picture of Quavo and Offset weeping over Takeoff’s casket

While the news of the American rapper passing away was quite disturbing, the picture of Quavo and Offset crying over Takeoff's casket has left fans teary and emotional.

A few fans also said that seeing the two wiping their tears had them crying as well.

dmoneé 👑 @__xdlat Quavo and offset got me crying Quavo and offset got me crying 😞😞😞

😔 @Bone_fiend321 Seeing Quavo and offset crying together brought me so much joy and sadness together it should have taken death to fix a petty situation. Brothers can fix anything with a convo Seeing Quavo and offset crying together brought me so much joy and sadness together it should have taken death to fix a petty situation. Brothers can fix anything with a convo

hussy @keepmefocused @whipdoja Quavo and offset got me crying @whipdoja Quavo and offset got me crying

Justcarlaann @justcarlaann @CulturedUpdatez Wanna jump in the photo and hug them all! @CulturedUpdatez Wanna jump in the photo and hug them all!

Tickets to the ceremony were given out for free for the service. The service was referred to as “Celebration of Life.” It included musical performances from Chlöe Bailey, Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams, and Byron Cage.

The rapper was reportedly shot to death in Houston on November 1, 2022, after playing a game of dice. No arrests have been made in the rapper's killing but the police have stated that they are working on the case.

