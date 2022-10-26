Where to buy Crocs Echo Clogs? Price and more details explored 

In keeping with its Croctober and 20th-anniversary festivities, Crocs recently unveiled a brand-new Echo Clog silhouette, which showcases product innovation.

For the past 20 years, Crocs has demonstrated its adaptability in the footwear industry by demonstrating how its Classic Clog can be transformed and reinterpreted into various other design ideas. Hence, its latest Echo Clog design features two colorways: "Desert Grass" and "Stucco." Later in the season, additional designs and hues are expected to arrive.

Both the color options of the Crocs Echo Clog are currently available for purchase from the online and offline locations of the clogs label. These foam clogs are priced at $69 for each pair.

These pairs are offered in both men's and women's sizes. While the former can be availed in sizes ranging from US4 to US15, the latter is offered in sizes varying from US6 to US12.

Crocs Echo Clogs are offered in two fresh "Stucco" and "Desert Grass" colorways

Take a closer look at the Stucco colorway of the latest clog designs (Image via Sportskeeda)

As the foam clog fad is gaining traction across the entire footwear business, one of the pioneers, Crocs, has been staging a significant comeback. Interest in the company has been rekindled by collaborations with virtually every other label under the sun, especially Salehe Bembury's Pollex Clog model.

Innovative in-line silhouettes tap into fashion trends, while remaining functional. This is where the Crocs Echo Clog comes in.

The description of the Crocs Echo Clog on the brand's official web page reads,

“The Echo Collection is for those who want comfort without compromising their look. This fully molded clog is anything but conformist, with bold sculpting and sport inspiration that keeps streetwear at its core. With Croslite™ construction and a LiteRide™ drop-in footbed, you can stay comfortable while hitting the street in the Echo collection.”

The one-piece molded foam clog, which debuts in a Desert Grass colorway, is inspired by sports and streetwear styles. Its "unique" look is comparable to the Pollex Clog and the Yeezy Foam RNNR.

Here's a closer look at the Desert Grass colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Echo Clog provides a cutting-edge layout that balances comfort and style. The dynamic form adopts a distinctive exoskeletal design with staggered ridges down the sole and along the shoe's edges.

Croslite is used to build the upper and sole, which also has a designed LiteRide drop-in footbed. This footbed is made of soft-touch, lightweight foam for maximum comfort.

The Echo Clog has airy perforations scattered across the sole that significantly improve its experience. It also has a nylon backstrap that adds texture and detail with a sporty feel.

Each pair has 14 Jibbitable holes that can be customized with Jibbitz charms, keeping with Crocs' objective of providing "endless options for self-expression."

Check out both "Stucco" and "Desert Grass" colorways of these newly developed Crocs Echo Clogs

