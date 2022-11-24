Where to buy Luke Combs x Crocs foam clogs? Release date and more details explored 

The Luke Combs X Crocs partnership sees the singer fusing his love of the great outdoors with a pair of cozy shoes.

The upcoming foam clogs co-designed by Luke Combs will drop on November 30, 2022, at 12 PM ET. As mentioned on the clogs label’s website, these collaborative designs can be availed by drawing through EQL.

Luke Combs x Crocs “LC4” Fishing-inspired foam clogs are offered with a fishing hook and bass Jibbitz

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming foam clogs (Image via Crocs)

Crocs has expanded its roster of collaborators since going through a significant revival at the beginning of 2020s, which included winning the Classic Clog Shoe of the Year award at the 2021 FNAAs (Footwear News Achievement Awards).

In recent months, the footwear brand has collaborated with many popular labels and celebrities, including Jimmy Kimmel, Post Malone, Diplo, Saweetie, 7-Eleven, MCM, and Kurt Geiger have all had impressive launches.

This is not the first time Combs has collaborated with Crocs. He previously worked with the clogs manufacturer to create a pair of personalized sandals. His most recent project with the company is his fifth since 2019.

The Beautiful Crazy singer ups his shoe game every year, introducing a fresh style to add to his burgeoning collection. In the same vein, this year's Crocs colorway features the famous green leaf pattern, which Mossy Oak® created in 1987.

The comfy shoe company recently announced its newest collaboration through a new Instagram post. The perforated uppers of the molded foam shoe are covered in an overlapping pattern of oak tree bark camouflage in a forest, olive, and sage green color scheme.

Jibbitz charms in the shape of objects such as a bass and a fishing hook, as well as Combs' own brand letters, round out the set. Luke stated about their most recent collaboration:

“Shoes made for a real Bootlegger — I’m excited to share with you my newest pair of Crocs. I designed these while keeping y’all in mind and hope you enjoy!”

More about Luke Combs

American country music artist and composer Luke Albert Combs was born and raised in North Carolina. He began playing at a young age, most notably at Carnegie Hall.

After dropping out of college to pursue a career in music, he relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, and released his first extended album, The Way She Rides, in 2014.

Combs' second album, What You See Is What You Get, was released on November 8, 2019. It was his first album to reach the top of the charts in a number of countries. The deluxe edition of the album with the song, Forever After All, was released on October 23, 2020.

Combs was nominated for two Grammy Awards, two iHeart Radio Music Awards, four Academy of Country Music Awards, and six Country Music Association Awards, along with the association's top distinction, Entertainer of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

