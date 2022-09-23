Where to buy 7-Eleven x Crocs footwear pack? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The American footwear label Crocs recently joined forces with the multinational convenience store franchise 7-Eleven for their all-new clogs lineup. With three playful styles, these clogs will also come adorned with the retail chain-inspired Jibbitz.

The brand new 7-Eleven x Crocs foam clogs range is being offered in two installments. While the Mega Crush Clogs can be purchased through the Crocs raffle up until September 22, entries for the other two designs, the Classic Clog and the Classic Sandal will be accepted on November 7, at 12:00 PM ET. With prices ranging from $50 to $110 per pair, these pairs will be sold on the clog's e-commerce website.

7-Eleven x Crocs have created three styles of playful foam clogs with vibrant Jibbitz

Take a closer look at the impending foam clogs arriving in November (Image via Sportskeeda)

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Crocs had a significant increase in sales as a result of people's desire for comfortable sandals anywhere around the house as well as for their daily walks during quarantine.

Ever since, the company has capitalized on this surge in popularity by teaming up with notable partners like Salehe Bembury, SZA, Balenciaga, Bad Bunny, Saweetie, Justin Bieber, and others. It has now added 7-Eleven to this list of collaborators.

For the unfamiliar, 7-Eleven, Inc., is an international American chain of quick-stores, located in Dallas, Texas. All of it started in Dallas decades ago, when the franchise opened its first outlet as an ice house in 1927.

Founded by Joe C. Thompson, this convenience store chain owns more than 75,000 outlets all across the globe. In addition to groceries, snacks, and beverages, these stores offer a lot more for 24x7.

The new chunky Mega Crush Clog, the Classic Clog, and the Classic Sandal are three silhouettes that the convenience shop that satisfies your late-night snacks has given a humorous makeover. All the styles are covered in green, red, and orange color schemes, which are inspired by the renowned 7-Eleven logo colors. To highlight the overall design, black and white hues are also employed.

The Mega Crush Clog features an orange upper as well as a midsole with red forefoot components and green stripes running through it, making a clear reference to the retail chain's insignia. With a black base and an orange accent up front, the Classic Clog is fashioned in a more subtle way.

Compared to the Mega Crush Clog, the Classic Sandal falls on the lighter end of the color spectrum. They are made of white material, have straps that cross the foot's bridge, and are designed with 7-Eleven-specific details.

Each pair also includes a brightly colored Jibbitz toy in the shape of a Slurpee beverage, a Big Bite Hot Dog, coffee, pizza, and much more. Lastly, the buttons holding the heel straps of foam clogs are complete with 7-Eleven branding accents.

Keep an eye out for the newly designed 7-Eleven x Crocs footwear, as the Mega Crush Clogs raffle will run until September 22. It is worth noting that the drawings for the rest of the collaborative designs will commence on November 7.

The price for the complete range of limited edition clogs will vary from $50 to $110. Check out Crocs’ official website to catch your favorites.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far