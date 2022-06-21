Where to buy the Saweetie x Crocs Jibbitz collection? Release date and more explored

Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, famously known as Saweetie, is continuing her collaborative partnership with Crocs after 2021's Hidden Valley Ranch collection.

The American rapper's career-changing moment was marked by her debut single Icy Grl in 2018, after which she was signed on by Artistry Worldwide records. With her latest collaboration with the American footwear giant, Saweetie is celebrating the song that propelled her to stardom.

Saweetie took to her official Instagram handle to announce the collaboration on Monday, June 20, 2022. Dubbed Icy Jibbitz, the collection will be released on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, on the official e-commerce site of Crocs.

More about the upcoming Saweetie x Crocs Icy Jibbitz collection

The label previously collaborated with Salehe Bemburry and popular pop singer SZA in the month of May. Continuing its collaborative streak in June, the brand has chosen Saweetie for an icy collection.

A first look at the Icy Jibbitz collection was released by the rapper herself on her social media account, which showcased a carousel of images of her previously released Classic Cozzzy Sandal and Classic Clog, adorned with a bunch of Jibbitz charms from the upcoming collaborative collection.

The carousel showcased Classic Cozzzy sandals in Taffy Pink colorway, whereas the Classic clog was showcased in Pure Water colorway. Both of these can be availed on the official e-commerce site of the American footwear giant for $54.99 and $49.99, respectively.

While introducing the collaboration on its site, the American footwear giant wrote:

"Double-platinum rapper and songwriter Saweetie knows how to ice out her Crocs with a streetwear-meets-glam style that keeps things sweet and salty all at once. Her all new Jibbitz™ pack takes her charm and lets it drip."

The company also promoted the upcoming Icy Jibbitz on its Instagram, with a post showcasing a small video of artist in a semi-animated video. The video contained a small teaser of Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper on a floatie in the ocean as she donned the footwear while enjoying the ride, finally going off to sleep. The American footwear giant captioned the post:

“Saweetie is bringing more drip for your Crocs. And the new Icy Jibbitz™ won’t melt. Ready to tap in tomorrow?”

The collection, which is slated to be released online at 12:00 p.m. ET on June 21, 2022, will consist of the rapper's signature motifs and styles.

The Jibbitz charms will include the rapper's signature saying, "Icy Season," in a graffiti font, which is a spin on Saweetie's hit 2021 song, Icy Chain. Other charms include snowflakes, butterflies, snowball-themed charms, and a triple "Tap In" lettering charm, which is inspired by her 2020 song Tap In.

In the past, Crocs has also collaborated with other A-list artists including Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Karol G, SZA, Diplo, Little Big, Vladimir, and others.

