Internet left divided after Saweetie shaves her head bald and debuts new buzz haircut 

Rapper Saweetie just revealed her Christmas/New Year look on Instagram and fans couldn't keep calm as they took to social media to share their opinions.

The ICY GRL rapper was last seen in long red hair and jet-skiing in a bikini. But her new hairdo, which she flaunted in her Instagram post, has divided the internet into two groups, as some are loving it whereas some are questioning her decision.

Saweetie's new buzzcut has split netizens into halves

Saweetie (Image via Getty Images)

The artist posted a few photos of herself with a buzz haircut on Instagram last Friday (December 24) morning. Saweetie was seen wearing a neon-purple and salmon-pink bikini as she showed off her blonde hairdo.

In some of the photos, she posed by a luxurious pool whereas in others she opted to pose on the beach. She captioned the post with emoticons, one of them being an emoji featuring a bald person.

Here's what fans had to say about the hairdo

The post went viral pretty quickly as fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Saweetie's brand new look. One fan showed her support for Saweetie's bald look, saying:

Sims or Simone @leizenomis Saweetie should really keep this bald look because 😍😍😍 Saweetie should really keep this bald look because 😍😍😍

Someone on the internet questioned the beauty standards as quite a lot of men on the internet stated that they did not like or support the rapper's decision of going bald.

TreyTheFace @TreyTheFace Men getting angry over saweetie being bald just highlights how much these beauty standards got us in a chokehold 😂😂 Men getting angry over saweetie being bald just highlights how much these beauty standards got us in a chokehold 😂😂

Someone on Twitter expressed how excited they are to see the Best Friend artist grow into her bald look.

MS NIGGAS @__BankHead I feel like when you first cut your hair you gotta grow into it. I’m excited to see more of bald Saweetie I feel like when you first cut your hair you gotta grow into it. I’m excited to see more of bald Saweetie

One supporter stated that they would report every account that shames the singer for her choice of shaving her head off.

zin @ezinneka_ I’m reporting every account that commented “noooo” under saweetie’s bald head Instagram post cause are you mad? It looks nice I’m reporting every account that commented “noooo” under saweetie’s bald head Instagram post cause are you mad? It looks nice

A fan commented, "Y’all some haters. Saweetie looks cute bald."

Ti frekan @anabelalala_ Y’all some haters. saweetie looks cute bald. any pretty girl can pull off a short cut or a buzz cut at that lol Y’all some haters. saweetie looks cute bald. any pretty girl can pull off a short cut or a buzz cut at that lol

One netizen seemed concerned about the mental health of the musician, suspecting she changed her hairstyle because of depression, as they wrote:

Bre Santana @milliondollabre Saweetie cut her hair off bald, let us pray for sis cause I know when someone depressed Saweetie cut her hair off bald, let us pray for sis cause I know when someone depressed

Another person opined that anyone who says that the singer looks good with a bald head, is lying.

Josy Jos ॐ @josydoyouloveme Your lying if you’re saying Saweetie looks good bald. Not everyone looks good bald. I know I would be looking crazy myself & that’s okay Your lying if you’re saying Saweetie looks good bald. Not everyone looks good bald. I know I would be looking crazy myself & that’s okay

One person believes that Saweetie's haircut looks "ugly as hell".

cj! @CJ2Wireless that low cut ugly as hell on Saweetie. Stop lying man that low cut ugly as hell on Saweetie. Stop lying man

Another person on Twitter stated that the singer looks "terrible" in her new haircut.

JC @Jayy3B i hate to be the one to say it but... saweetie look terrible with that bald head lmao get my sis her wigs i hate to be the one to say it but... saweetie look terrible with that bald head lmao get my sis her wigs

Someone else said they needed a day off from Instagram as they thought Saweetie getting her head shaved was 'bad news'.

N I K I S H A @Allthingsenvy I’m just gonna stay off IG today cause I can’t take Saweetie wit this bald head , I don’t need No more bad news today 😒 I’m just gonna stay off IG today cause I can’t take Saweetie wit this bald head , I don’t need No more bad news today 😒

Saweetie is currently looking forward to joining Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson for a New Year's Eve TV special. She is also prepping for her debut studio album, Pretty B*tch Music, which is scheduled to be released next year, whereas her latest EP named Icy Season will be released on January 7, 2022.

