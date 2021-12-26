Internet left divided after Saweetie shaves her head bald and debuts new buzz haircut 

Rapper Saweetie just revealed her Christmas/New Year look on Instagram and fans couldn't keep calm as they took to social media to share their opinions.
The ICY GRL rapper was last seen in long red hair and jet-skiing in a bikini. But her new hairdo, which she flaunted in her Instagram post, has divided the internet into two groups, as some are loving it whereas some are questioning her decision.
Saweetie's new buzzcut has split netizens into halves
The artist posted a few photos of herself with a buzz haircut on Instagram last Friday (December 24) morning. Saweetie was seen wearing a neon-purple and salmon-pink bikini as she showed off her blonde hairdo.
In some of the photos, she posed by a luxurious pool whereas in others she opted to pose on the beach. She captioned the post with emoticons, one of them being an emoji featuring a bald person.
Here's what fans had to say about the hairdo
The post went viral pretty quickly as fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Saweetie's brand new look. One fan showed her support for Saweetie's bald look, saying:
Someone on the internet questioned the beauty standards as quite a lot of men on the internet stated that they did not like or support the rapper's decision of going bald.
Someone on Twitter expressed how excited they are to see the Best Friend artist grow into her bald look.
One supporter stated that they would report every account that shames the singer for her choice of shaving her head off.
A fan commented, "Y’all some haters. Saweetie looks cute bald."
One netizen seemed concerned about the mental health of the musician, suspecting she changed her hairstyle because of depression, as they wrote:
Another person opined that anyone who says that the singer looks good with a bald head, is lying.
One person believes that Saweetie's haircut looks "ugly as hell".
Another person on Twitter stated that the singer looks "terrible" in her new haircut.
Someone else said they needed a day off from Instagram as they thought Saweetie getting her head shaved was 'bad news'.
Saweetie is currently looking forward to joining Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson for a New Year's Eve TV special. She is also prepping for her debut studio album, Pretty B*tch Music, which is scheduled to be released next year, whereas her latest EP named Icy Season will be released on January 7, 2022.