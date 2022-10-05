Where to buy Jimmy Kimmel x Crocs? Price, release date, and more explored

Colorado-based footwear company Crocs is collaborating with beloved American TV personality Jimmy Kimmel for a pizza-themed classic clog. The dynamic duo is teaming together on classic footwear inspired by the popular and delicious New York slice.

The upper part of the collaborative clog is painted in a way that looks like a piece of pizza. On October 4, 2022, Jimmy Kimmel took to his live show to unveil the Crocs, designed to raise money for a Children's Hospital in Los Angeles. The shoes were officially released on October 5 and retailed for $70. They can currently be pre-ordered on the official app of Crocs US.

Jimmy Kimmel x Crocs: The pizza-themed classic clog is dedicated to Children's Hospital in Los Angeles

Newly released Jimmy Kimmel x Crocs pizza-themed classic clog dedicated to Children's Hospital in Los Angeles (Image via @crocs / Instagram)

Jimmy Kimmel, the charismatic host of the successful late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, announced the news of the footwear launch in a lengthy monologue. The monologue also shows the American TV personality taking up current events in his usual comedic sense.

Seven minutes in, the show's host talked about his upcoming collaboration with Crocs. A minute later, we see Jimmy at the headquarters of Crocs discussing his idea of collaboration with the footwear company's CEO, Andrew Rees.

The star shares his ideas, including Croctopus, Pop Crocs, Barefoot Crocs, Rattlesnake Crocs, Chia Crocs, Croc-er Spaniels, and finally, the one that made the cut, Pizza Crocs. Jimmy declares that the Pizza Crocs have been inspired by Chris Bianco's (a long-time friend of Jimmy Kimmel's) creation from Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix, United States.

The video ends with the late-night show host arranging a runway fashion show, where models are seen carrying a pizza in their hands alongside a pair of pizza-themed clogs on their feet.

The upper of the classic clogs is made of rubber and is clad in a print of pizza covered in multiple pizza toppings. The iconic but polarizing pizza-turned silhouette is adorned with Jibbitz charms representing toppings such as mushrooms, olives, pepperoni, spinach, and more.

Apart from the pizza toppings, a personal touch of Jimmy Kimmel has been added with the decorative and colorful Jibbitz charm caricature of the talk show host himself and his sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez. Rodriguez is Kimmel's celebrity gossip announcer and former bodyguard.

Since the pandemic, there has been a positive shift in the fashion industry, as it has started emphasizing comfort and personal uniqueness. Crocs have been a huge beneficiary of providing the same, and thus, collaborating with a beloved TV show host, who has been making his audience laugh, was important for the brand.

In honor of the collaboration, the dynamic duo has also announced that they will raise money for Children's Hospital in Los Angeles. The duo will donate part of the sale's proceeds directly to the hospital.

Those interested in copping a pair can head to the official e-commerce site of Crocs or on the official app to register for pre-orders. One can also sign-up for the draw, which begins on October 3, 2022, and will last until October 5, 2022, at midnight EST. The winners of the draw will be selected at random.

