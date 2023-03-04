Nike LeBron NXXT Gen “1984” shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored 

LeBron James has worked as a longstanding associate of Nike, and during his journey, both on and off the court, he has had an extraordinary career. James' favorite cereal Fruity Pebbles, his favorite show Family Guy, and several other themes have all motivated colorways that have been launched across all 20 of the duo's namesake sneakers.

And for the latest launch, King James will introduce LeBron NXXT Gen "Wolf Grey" shoes with the swoosh label. The entire shoe will be wrapped up in a Wolf Grey/Pink Spell-Hyper Royal-Blue Lightning-Photon Dust-Black color palette.

According to early reports from popular sneaker media outlets, the brand new "Wolf Grey" variant of the LeBron NXXT Gen silhouette will hit the sneaker market on March 16, 2023. These stylish low-top basketball sneakers will arrive with a price tag of $160 for each pair.

Fans may easily purchase these pairs via Nike's physical stores, online stores, and retail partners.

Nike LeBron NXXT Gen “Wolf Grey” shoes will be dressed in gray with blue and pink accents

Here's a detailed view at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Over time, activewear powerhouses like Nike, Adidas, and PUMA have steadily increased market prices for shoe lines designed specifically for professional basketball players. This is a result of inflation as well as the price of discovering and creating new technology with each new sneaker model.

Takedown versions that are less expensive and technically more sophisticated are expected to proliferate as a result of the changing market conditions, enabling purchasers to save money while still receiving admirable performance on the court.

The Swoosh’s Basketball line features big names like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving, and more, and has introduced the world to iconic silhouettes from prominent athletes. However, these models frequently carry hefty price tags that not all customers can afford.

Therefore, the shoe label is preparing the new LeBron NXXT Gen, a similarly built model that costs less and has only been seen in a few color options so far, serving as the knockdown counterpart of LeBron 20.

Take a closer look at the toe tops (Image via Nike.com)

The LeBron NXXT Gen is putting together a "Wolf Grey" ensemble for its third installment, building on the model's previous collaboration with FaZe Clan, and pedaling with the oldest James kin over his senior season.

The silhouette, which features an engineered mesh top, is largely covered in gray tones with colorful accents scattered all over. The tongue, lace set, and the tonal gray color all include the LeBron and Nike insignia on a suede patch on top.

An iridescent purple Nike Swoosh runs along the midfoot and is highlighted with a black 3D embroidered Swoosh immediately below it, as well as a splash of baby blue, pink, and royal blue close to the heel. An "XX" lace dubrae, which lands close to the vamp on the LeBron 20, is visible on the heel's spine in this silhouette.

Here's a closer look at the heel counters of these shoes (Image via Nike.com)

This NXXT Gen model gives the metallic accent a pinkish-red trim. The enormous blue suede patch on the medial side completes the top, while a white foam midsole and pink semi-translucent rubber outer sole unit round off the design.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming LeBron NXXT Gen “Wolf Grey” shoes that are expected to arrive this March. Sign up on the Swoosh’s official web page or the SNRKS app for timely alerts on this launch.

Poll : 0 votes