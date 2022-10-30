Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike recently collaborated with basketball star LeBron James to launch his 20th signature model on September 29, 2022. Now, shortly following through, the duo will be releasing a scaled-down model, dubbed LeBron NXXT Gen. The latest model is collaborating with Bronny James' (LeBron James' eldest son) team FaZe Clan.

Nike and FaZe clan will be launching the latest silhouette, dubbed Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen, which will be released in Bred colorway. An official release date hasn't been revealed yet, however, according to the sneaker leaker page Soleretriever, the silhouette will be released on February 10, 2023, via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike silhouette representing love between LeBron James and Bronny James

Upcoming FaZe x Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen “Bred" silhouette representing the love between LeBron James and Bronny James (Image via Sportskeeda)

LeBron James has been a long-time partner with the swoosh label and throughout his journey, he has had an interesting career both on and off court. The duo have released countless colorways across all 20 different signature sneakers, including colorways inspired by James' favorite cereal Fruity Pebbles, his favorite cartoon Family Guy, and other themes.

Most recently, the duo released their 20th signature shoe in the Time Machine colorway and now the takedown version of the LeBron 20, dubbed the LeBron NXXT Gen, will be released in the Bred color scheme.

The NXXT Gen will be scaled down in both price point and tech, however still being a good value for money. The link-up with the gaming organization comes through James' son Bronny, who signed up with the clan in August 2020. The first colorway is thus expected to be a GR via an collab from FaZe Clan, slated to hit the racks in 2023.

The FaZe clan is allowed to add their team logo and official team color scheme over the Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen. The upper of the sneaker is constructed out of engineered mesh material, which runs over across the upper in a black / white color combo.

The upper is clad in an almost monogram-like design. The lateral side of the shoe remains free from any large overlays. On the other hand, the medial side features tumbled leather overlays in a black hue, which covers almost half of the profile.

The lateral side features two swooshes with a mini logo embroidered near the large metallic iridescent swoosh logo. The medial side, on the other hand, features an embroidered red-hues swoosh logo. The rear of the shoe features a metallic dubrae featuring the "XX" lettering over the black nylon stripes running from the top to the spine of the heel.

The tongue adds to the branding details of the gaming clan with the feature of FaZe's logo. The team logo comes embroidered over a tumbled leather tongue tag in a red hue. The FaZe clan logo sits right below LeBron James' debossed signature.

The look is rounded out with white Zoom Air cushioned midsoles and red rubber outsoles. The FaZe x Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen "Bred" sneakers haven't received an official release date, but they are rumored to drop on February 10, 2023, via SNKRS and select retailers in men's at an expected price of $160.

