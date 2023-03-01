Nike Air Max 97 “Be True” shoes: Everything we know so far 

A brand-new, eye-catching variant of the storied Nike Air Max 97 has just been released, and will be the newest addition to the lineup. The updated version of the silhouette will be added to the “Be True” collection of the shoe company.

The brand-new Nike Air Max 97 "Be True" model is anticipated to go on sale in the upcoming weeks of 2023. It will be sold at Nike and a select number of Nike retailers, both online as well as off.

Fans and sneakerheads will need to wait for the official release date and price information, which is currently being kept under wraps by the Swoosh label.

Nike Air Max 97 “Be True” edition is embellished with beaded multicolored bracelets

Here's a detailed view of the new Nike Air Max 97 shoes and additional bracelet and insoles (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Be True campaign is a component of the company's greater commitment to the LGBTQIA2S+ community, which focuses on inspiration, education, and advocacy through product collections, employee participation, and community funding.

Over the whole month of Pride, Nike honors the LGBTQIA2S+ society, but even though the celebration is over, the company's "Be True" shoes are still paying homage because they recently released an Air Max 97 in official photos.

Relevant background information on the origins and development of the renowned Air Max is featured on Swoosh's official website:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

The Nike Air Max 97 "Be True" is as vibrant as always, displaying a rainbow-like spectrum of colors through its frilled details. The friendship bracelet that hangs by the side, whose lettering spells out the name of the pack, is highlighted by the same colors—red, orange, yellow, green, and blue.

The typical Air Max branding accents on the heel counters are replaced by the “Be True” lettering in black. To finish off the uppers, a pair of white lace sets are added on top.

Take a closer look at the hangtags of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Furthermore, the insoles are also stamped with the collection’s name. Finally, the multicolored shoe boxes have also received additional nods from this inclusive collection. The packaging is decorated with a series of cartoonish graphics.

Keep a close look out for the Nike Air Max 97 "Be True" version, which should go on sale soon. Individuals who are really considering buying these stylish shoe models may easily register on the business' official website or download the SNRKS app to get regular updates.

For those who are unaware, Nike's support for the community extends beyond its products. The brand has given $2.7 million to LGBTQIA2S+ causes since 2019 in an effort to commemorate athletes as well as their sports while also promoting inclusiveness.

These organizations, all nonprofit pioneers in the areas of transgender equality and sports, include Athlete Ally, the Out Foundation, the GenderCool Project, LGBT SportSafe, and GLSEN.

