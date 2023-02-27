Nike Air Max 90 Golf "The Players" sneakers: Price and more details explored

The popular Nike Air Max 90 model has received a fresh makeover in its Golf version from activewear and footwear company Nike. The Beaverton, Oregon-based corporation is set to revamp the legendary Air Max 90 design in 2023, leaving customers excited.

The footwear model has been shown in a variety of summer-inspired makeovers, including "Diffused Blue," "Desert," "Quadruple Swoosh," "Freshwater," and many others. The swoosh label has now unveiled a striking color palette called "The Players," continuing the current trend.

The "The Players" model of the Nike Air Max 90 Golf NRG is scheduled to be released in the next few days. The product will be available on a few select retail sites and can also be purchased from Nike's physical and online stores and the SNKRS app. These shoes will be sold with a retail price tag of $150 per pair, despite the shoe business withholding the exact release date.

Nike Air Max 90 Golf NRG "The Players" sneakers are dressed in navy and white hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The PGA Tour's PLAYERS Championship, which will be held in Palm Valley, Florida in a little over 10 days, will have the best field in golf, led by Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Tony Finau.

The Air Max 90 is setting us up for yet another Golf-inspired sneaker design to pay homage to the forthcoming tournament with metallic gold accents, following an ode to the Arizona deserts and the Waste Management Open.

The Nike Air Max 90 sneakers were introduced on the company's official web page:

“The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

Magnus Greater @MagnusIsGreater Wear-away Uppers Dress The Nike Air Max 90 Golf In Honor Of THE PLAYERS Championship Wear-away Uppers Dress The Nike Air Max 90 Golf In Honor Of THE PLAYERS Championship https://t.co/4lSvwmESx5

Invoking a premium-tooled approach and sporting one of the largest purses on tour, the silhouette has a simple "Pure Platinum" across the base layer. A differing palette of white envelops the mid-foot and mudguards in an effort to highlight the navy blue Swoosh's metallic trim.

The complete tongue, laces, and quarter layers are color-matched. The ruling panel spotlights a wear-away look and feel. It depicts the North Florida landscape in conjunction with the graphic displayed along the insoles that reads "Brush Off And Find The Hidden Treasure," further evoking the latter's premier finish across its medallion tongue tab as well as the seam on the heel.

Here's a closer look at the tongue areas of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

In keeping with the dark blue color scheme of the tournaments, "Costal Blue" dominates the sock liner and tongue trim before "Dark Obsidian" adds lasting details to the heel tab and midsole unit.

Watch out for the brand-new Nike Air Max 90 Golf NRG "The Players" footwear, which is anticipated to go on sale soon. Customers interested in learning when the shoes will be launched can sign up on the shoe company's official website.

