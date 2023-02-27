Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Snakeskin and Bronze Charms shoes: Price and more details explored 

The Air Jordans, one of the most prominent sneaker lines, were first introduced under the sub-label headed by Nike and Michael Jordan. Since their debut venture in 1985, the duo has frequently modified the Air Jordan 1 trademark sneaker.

The team is concentrating on incorporating more colorways in the shoe model as the company's 40th anniversary draws closer. As a result, the bronze charms and Snakeskin uppers have been added to the latest Nike Air Jordan 1 Low model.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low Snakeskin and Bronze Charms model will debut in the upcoming weeks of 2023 at a few select Nike stores, the SNRKS app, and Jordan Brand retail chains, both online and physically.

Men's sizes can be purchased at the selling price of $120. Fans of the Jordan Brand and other potential customers must wait for the precise release dates of these low-top sneakers.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is adorned with Snakeskin and Bronze Charms

Here's a detailed view of the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jordan Brand is known for enhancing the esthetics of its women-only products by adding high-end embellishments to its growing collection of inclusively sized items.

Lately, the Air Jordan 1 Low presented an opulent interpretation of the latter, featuring a variety of unusual materials related to the international setting of basketball courts.

On the webpage, Michael Jordan's shoe company lays out the history of the first iconic silhouette as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

Take a closer look at the hangtags of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The description further continues,

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The foundations of a significantly darkened ensemble are created by pitch-black initiation, which covers the flat leather base layer in jet-black makeup and creates a more murky hue compliments all along the laces, nylon tongue, and sock liner.

A lighter coastal blue takes part in accentuated sewing across the original form of the pair's real estate in relation to their clad-tinted outsole underfoot before concentrating along the heel's embroidered winged insignia.

Here's a closer view of the laterals and lace sets (Image via Nike)

The shoe pairs its initial leather formation with navy-treated nubuck overlays. At the tongue's Jumpman, lace tips, and detachable metallic pendants, among other places, the model starts to indulge in premium bronze hues, while faux crocodile skin secures the mid-foot Swooshes in a glossy coating for a taste of opulence.

The Jordan Brand line-up will soon include a fresh pair of Air Jordan 1 Low Snakeskin and Bronze Charms sneakers. Fans of the NBA veteran can download the Nike SNKRS app or register on the swoosh brand's e-commerce site to receive updates on the imminent release.

In addition to the previously mentioned Snakeskin edition, several other eagerly anticipated variations of the silhouette are expected for 2023. General releases like "Black Elephant," "UNC to Chicago," "Fight Club," and others will enter the footwear market alongside the joint Travis Scott colorways. Each of these will be sold at Nike and its associated.

