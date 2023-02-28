Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit "Pressure" shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored 

Nike has released a new Nike Air Vapormax 2021, "Air Pressure," in honor of NASA engineer Frank Rudy. Rudy worked with Nike founder Phil Knight to add an air unit to the midsole of shoes back in 1978.

On March 9, 2023, Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit "Pressure" is scheduled to go on sale. These sneakers will be available in men's sizes for $210 at Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few online and offline retailers worldwide.

Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit "Pressure" variant pays homage to Frank Rudy

Here's a detailed view of the upcoming Nike Air Vapormax 2021 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In March 2017, Nike unveiled the sturdy Air VaporMax sneaker line, the first Air Max shoe to ever have a midsole or outsole made of rubber or foam. Since its launch, the model has received an engineered Flyknit upper. Most recently, the swoosh brand unveiled the Vapormax 2021 Flyknit variant. So far, the sneaker community has already embraced multiple colorways of this 2021 silhouette.

Nike's "Pressure" line is gradually becoming one of its most expansive collections ever. It includes several famous models from Swoosh's most memorable periods, such as the Air Max Scorpion and the Air Max 97. With the recently released Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit "Pressure," it appears that another model will be added to the lineup.

Captain Creps - Sneaker Deals UK @CaptainCreps NEW RELEASE Link >



Paying homage to Frank Rudy, the man who created the Air Unit. Nike celebrates his legacy with 2 special edition "Frank Rudy" colourways. The Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit SE "Air Pressure" is now in stock Ad:NEW RELEASELink > zurl.co/GZ56 Paying homage to Frank Rudy, the man who created the Air Unit. Nike celebrates his legacy with 2 special edition "Frank Rudy" colourways. The Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit SE "Air Pressure" is now in stock Ad: 📅 NEW RELEASE 📅 Link > zurl.co/GZ56Paying homage to Frank Rudy, the man who created the Air Unit. Nike celebrates his legacy with 2 special edition "Frank Rudy" colourways. The Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit SE "Air Pressure" is now in stock https://t.co/IdfBgE8Oeb

The Swoosh's official website underlines the roots and design of its avant-garde Air Vapormax silhouette as,

“After the 7-year journey from ideation to release, the Air VaporMax represents a new era in Nike innovation. To truly capture the feeling of “running on air,“ the designers restructured the Air unit to be attached directly to the upper.”

The description further continues,

“As you step down, each lug gets pushed into the Air unit, ramping up the pressure. Then, as you step off, the pressure releases creating springy bounce with superior flexibility. Made for runners, the futuristic technology was quickly adopted by the street, bringing this light-as-air feeling to the masses.”

It is covered in a clean white color palette with royal blue accents, and it features a sock-like Flyknit fabrication that is snug and supportive while being lightweight at the time. Swooshes extend to the shoe's medial and lateral sides, while pull tabs on the tongue flap and heel counter give the shoe a tough appearance and feel.

Take a closer look at the tongue areas and hangtag of these shoes (Image via Nike)

The full-length Air midsole underfoot is embellished with the lettering "Est. 2021" and accented by the yellow ochre on the heel counter around the rear. The Air VaporMax also includes a set of custom insoles designed in the style of blueprints and emblazoned with M. Franky Rudy's signature, the man who created the Air technology, to cap it all off.

Watch out for the new Nike Air Vapormax 2021 "Frank Rudy" variant to be released next month. Interested people may download the SNKRS app or register on Swoosh's website for rapid updates.

Poll : 0 votes