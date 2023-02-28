Nike Air Jordan 1 High “Washed Pink” shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored 

Throughout 2023, The Swoosh and Michael Jordan's joint-owned brand will bring back a variety of vintage colorways and themes of Nike Air Jordan 1. The company has created several clothing items featuring a comprehensive Air Jordan Retro line, DMP, Celtics, and many more. The popular Air Jordan 1 High sneaker model has received yet another throwback makeover from the footwear company.

On April 22, 2023, the revamped "Washed Pink" iteration of the iconic Air Jordan 1 High model will go on sale. These sneakers will come in various sizes, including toddler, preschool, and adult.

The price for each pair for the preschool and toddler categories will be $85 and $70, respectively, while the price per pair for the women's sizes will be $180. Sneakerheads can buy them online and offline using the Nike SNKRS app and Jordan Brand retail locations.

Nike Air Jordan 1 High shoes will arrive in “Washed Pink” makeup combined with white hues

Here's a detailed view of the upcoming AJ 1 High sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Being one of the most recognizable sneakers ever produced, Air Jordan 1 has had a noticeable influence on pop culture. The pair, which first appeared in 1985 and have ever since reached new heights of success, will always be linked to basketball.

Jordan Brand will continue the theme in Summer 2023 even though the women's Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Washed Denim" is still not available in the US. We may anticipate seeing more shoes adopt this style as long as the faded, acid-washed, and washed denim trend continues to be appealing. Therefore, another women's-only version of the AJ 1 High OG is coming up for the following year.

The website of Michael Jordan's shoe brand has detailed the first iconic silhouette's history as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue Nouvelles images de la Air Jordan 1 High OG “Washed Pink” ! Nouvelles images de la Air Jordan 1 High OG “Washed Pink” ! https://t.co/TD82PDMwCJ

The description continues,

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, known as the "Washed Pink" model, comes in colors like white, muslin, and sail. At first glance, the shoe appears comparable to the previously stated "Washed Denim." However, it keeps taking on a faded "washed" tone of ambiance, made entirely of leather and suede.

The suede overlays on the mudguard, eye stays, collar areas, and heel counters switch to atmospheric pink hues, while the collar, tongue, and midsole are covered in muslin and sail hues.

Take a closer look at the lateral sides of these shoes (Image via Offspring)

A stark white contrast runs along the toe box and the quarter panel, and an atmosphere rubber outer sole unit completes the look.

Mark your calendars for the launch of the Air Jordan 1 High "Washed Pink" in April 2023. MJ fans and other interested readers can easily sign up on Nike's official website or download the SNRKS app to stay updated on this launch.

Poll : 0 votes