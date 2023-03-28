5 best low-top basketball sneakers of 2023

Basketball shoes have traditionally been large high-top sneakers that were made to offer support and protection. But as the sport became faster and more athletic, basketball shoes changed to become lighter, more dynamic, and made of less material.

The Nike Kobe 4 was the sneaker that introduced and popularized low-tops among NBA players and casual athletes. When it was first introduced in 2009, this Kobe Bryant-designed sneaker set off a craze that was swiftly followed by sneakers like the Hyperdunk Lows and the KDs.

Due to the few advantages low-tops have over conventional high-tops, they are now often worn by NBA players.

Under Armour Curry 10, and four other low-top basketball sneakers to cop in 2023

1) Breanna Stewart x PUMA Stewie 1 “Four-Time”

PUMA Stewie 1 "Four Time" recognizes Stewart's historic run, which includes helping the Huskies win four straight titles. Her alma mater's traditional colors of white, red, and blue are incorporated on the pair. The perforated top of the shoes seems to be primarily white, with contrasts of bright red used to highlight the PUMA side stripe across all profiles.

Her winning years are recorded on the left-side inner tongue, while the right-side inner tongue features a big "4X" and an illustration of a hand flashing four fingers to emphasize the remarkable accomplishment. The Blues also made an appearance on the split sole unit as well as the heel counter.

On March 20, 2023, the PUMA Stewie 1 "Four Time" went on sale at several PUMA retailers and online at PUMA.com. The retail price of the pair is listed as $125.

2) Uninterrupted x Nike LeBron 20 “Speak Your Truth”

Black, Coconut Milk, Hyper Royal, and Topaz Gold make up the color combination of the new Uninterrupted x Nike LeBron 20 "Speak Your Truth." This model's foundation color is black, which contrasts with the "Topaz Gold" age midsole and "Hyper Royal" inner bootie.

The clear double-stacked contour swooshes, the words "Speak Your Truth" emblazoned on the heel tabs, the words "Uninterrupted" buttons on the lateral heels, and the repeated words "Speak" and "Truth" underfoot complete the design.

On April 6, 2023, the Uninterrupted x Nike LeBron 20 "Speak Your Truth" will be on sale for $200 at Nike.com and a few other stores.

3) Nike KD 15 “All-Star”

Nike KD 15 is being released by Kevin Durant and Nike as a part of their "All-Star" line. Nike selects a few pairs of sneakers from their top stable of superstars each year to honor the NBA All-Star Game.

The silhouette has a mesh top with a color palette of sail citron, metallic gold, and light brown. The TPU tongues as well as overlays on this edition have a marbleized surface. The uppers feature "07" on the lower heels and a signature KD branding on the tongues and heels. These sneakers sit on a Zoom Air-cushioned outsole.

On February 16, 2023, the Nike KD 15 "All-Star" went on sale for $160 at Nike.com and a few other shops.

4) Under Armour Curry Flow 10 “Splash Party”

The Under Armour Curry Flow 10 "Splash Party" features a white outer with blue and green water droplet-like splatters on the mudguard featuring "Metallic Silver" graphics on the lateral heel. The insole of the shoe's secret cake pattern is another reference to Steph's birthday.

Under Armour's most recent innovations, such as the UA Flow padding system, which provides a lightweight and dynamic feel, complete the pair. The multi-directional tread pattern on the sturdy rubber outsole provides exceptional traction on the court.

Released on March 14, 2023, these shoes were offered with a retail price tag of $160 for each pair. They were sold by the Under Armour’s online stores and some of its affiliated sellers.

5) Air Jordan 37 Low “Bred”

The new Air Jordan 37 Low "Bred" features a stylish "Black," "Metallic Gold," "University Red," and "Dark Gray" ensemble and is scheduled to go on sale as part of Jordan Brand's Spring 2023 collection.

The sneakers are designed with a low-top design and translucent Leno-Weave mostly on quarter panels in addition to suede and neoprene. A carbon fiber plate at the midsole as well as Formula 23 foam at the heel elevates the silhouette.

On March 30, 2023, the Air Jordan 37 Low "Bred" will go on sale at a few select locations, including Nike.com. The cost of the pair is set at $185.

