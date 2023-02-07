Stephen Curry x Under Armour Curry 1 "Black History Month" sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warrior's legendary NBA player, is continuing his collaboration with the sportswear label Under Armour to launch a brand new makeover upon their debuting Curry 1 Retro sneakers. This is to honor the ongoing Black History Month, which started on February 1, 2023, and will continue until March 1, 2023.

The duo's latest Curry 1 "Black History Month" sneakers come clad in a silver and black color scheme. The pair takes inspiration from Lewis Latimer, a Black inventor who impacted the discourse of this month deeply.

The Curry 1 "Black History Month" sneakers were launched on the official e-commerce site of Under Armour and select retailers on February 3, 2023. The pair can currently avail online at a retail price of $150.

The newly released Stephen Curry x Under Armour Curry 1 "Black History Month" sneakers comes clad in Metallic Silver and Black color scheme

The 2022-23 NBA season has been another historic and iconic campaign for the Golden State Warriors Guard Stephen Curry. The player has been the reigning NBA Finals MVP, and he has led his team with more than 30 points per game for the season. Throughout the season, Stephen Curry has won hearts of both basketball and fashion fans with his undeniable style on the court.

NBA legend has donned iconic shoes on the hardwood while being loyal to his sponsoring label, Under Amour. Stephen Curry is currently on his 10th signature shoe, dubbed the Curry Flow 10, however, one of the fan-favorites from his Curry sneaker lineage is the debuted Curry 1. The official site introduces the Curry 1 silhouette,

To celebrate the ongoing Black History Month, Curry collaborated with Under Armour to launch a rare colorway of the Curry 1 retro. The latest Black History Month colorway of the Curry 1 Retro comes clad in a 'Metallic Silver / Black' color scheme.

The basketball shoe takes inspiration from the story of Lewis Latimer, a Black inventor. While Thomas Edison is famous for the invention of the light bulb, Lewis Latimer improved the light bulb in 1881. The latest Curry 1 "Black History Month" sneaker honors Lewis Latimer and any other Black trailblazers who have helped shape the history of the current world.

The Curry 1 "Black History Month" sneakers give a nod to Latimer's design. The high-top sneaker's retro design was first released as a PE in 2015. The shoe was again re-released in limited quantities as an Asia exclusive. Now, re-releasing in 2023, the shoe will finally make its global debut.

The shoe's upper is lightweight and clad in a grey hue with an all-over dotted detailing. The shoe features an external heel counter, which secures the feet of the player and helps eliminate foot slippage.

To honor Latimer, a light bulb detailing is added to the tongue pull tab and reflective upper. The dotted design of the shoe is a reminiscence of circuit boards. The look is finished off with a black sole unit.

The Curry 1 "Black History Month" sneakers are available in unisex adult sizes for $150, in Grade School sizes for $100, and in infant sizes for $70.

