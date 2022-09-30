Where to buy Under Armour Curry 10 sneakers? Everything we know so far

Stephen Curry, a Golden State Warriors NBA veteran, is collaborating with Under Armour to add the Curry 10 sneakers to its signature line. The dynamic duo began working together when Stephen Curry signed with Under Armour in 2014.

The Golden State Warriors guard has remained loyal to Under Armour silhouettes. The Curry 10 silhouette was created as Curry prepares for the 2022-23 NBA season. While the label has not officially announced a release date for the silhouette, rumours suggest that it will be available on Under Armour's official e-commerce site before the end of 2022.

Although the release date is provisional and subject to change until an official announcement from the label is made.

More about the upcoming Under Armour Curry 10 sneakers, which will be launched for the NBA 2022-23 season

Upcoming Under Armour Curry 10 sneakers, which will be launched for the NBA 2022-23 season (Image via @kicksdong / Instagram)

The Golden State Warriors are set to defend their NBA championship throne in the 2022-23 season, and their star player Stephen Curry is debuting a new pair of kicks to commemorate the occasion. The reigning NBA Finals MVP is releasing a pair of Curry 10s that are inspired by the previous silhouette, Curry 9.

The Warriors All-Star point guard debuted the Curry 10 silhouette at his Curry Camp in San Francisco. The new Curry Camp kicks feature a Navy Blue / Orange / White / Black / Yellow colorway that is reminiscent of Golden State's "We Believe" era uniforms.

The upper of the upcoming sneakers is made of a mesh-like material. The uppers are made of primeknit mesh and another material, with heel and toebox fused overlays. Rubber material in the rear of the basketball-ready model adds stability.

The black and multi-color iteration has several noticeable details, including light rays affixed to the suede eyestays to the midsole and black stitching that runs horizontally across the profile side from toe to heel. The two-toned black and neon green laces that run up the mesh tongue are another standout feature of the colorway.

A Curry logo appears near the heel as well as near a branded pull-tab. The sneakers have a low-cut design with orange and yellow stripes running down the medial and lateral sides. The heel counter appears to be UA Flow cushioning, which was taken from the midsole's last two archival silhouettes.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula Stephen Curry debuts the upcoming Curry 10 at Curry Camp Stephen Curry debuts the upcoming Curry 10 at Curry Camp 👀👀 https://t.co/aNTHPUJqs1

The lightweight UA Flow cushioning system in the back is white, and it provides insane grip and immaculate comfort whether worn off or on the basketball court. Finally, the design is completed with a grooved outsole with a "X" pattern that reveals the midfoot shank.

Although the technical specifications of Steph Curry's tenth signature shoe with the Baltimore-based sports equipment label have not been revealed, the first colorway of the silhouette features a Golden State Warriors-inspired makeover.

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30 It’s only right… Curry 10s for the 10 year old!! Happy Birthday Riley It’s only right… Curry 10s for the 10 year old!! Happy Birthday Riley 🎂🎉 https://t.co/gC5TMMUotv

The Curry 10 silhouette is expected to be released before the end of 2022 or in early 2023 through Under Armour's official e-commerce site and select retailers.

