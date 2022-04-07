Where to buy the K-Pop star BamBam X Golden State Warriors collection? Price and more details about the collab 

K-Pop Group GOT7's member, BamBam is partnering with the NBA squad, Golden State Warriors. The partnership for the powerful duo has released a merch collab for three-piece apparel which includes t-shirts and hoodies.

The Warriors named K-Pop sensation BamBam their global ambassador this season, and their latest collab is proving to be successful, with a long line of fans waiting to get their hands upon the exclusive signed merch outside the Chase Center in San Francisco, starting Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

More about K-Pop star BamBam X Golden State Warriors collaboration

BamBam X Golden State Warriors pullover hoodie (Image via Warriors)

GOT7's BamBam is making history with his collab with the NBA team Warriors. He is the first-ever K-Pop star who will headline an NBA halftime show. When the Warriors take a break from competing against the Los Angeles Lakers, the K-Pop sensation will give a performance on April 7, 2022, at the game's halftime.

The Thai rapper will also release his new single Wheels Up ft. MAYZIN exclusively during halftime performances at the game. BamBam has a huge fan following, and he proved so when he helped GSW hooper and player Andrew Wiggins secure a spot at the NBA All-Star Game in February 2022, with his fans voting for the 27-year-old forward.

BamBam is now proving himself to the Dubs with yet another successful venture, by attracting a huge crowd outside the stadium and sold-out tickets. BamBam's merch with the Golden State Warriors rolled out on April 6, 2022, a day before the actual match. Fans gathered outside the merch store, where the K-Pop sensation might have shown up for a meet-and-greet with his lucky diehard fans.

When the store for the merch opened at 10 AM, fans immediately cleared up the stock. If some fans were unable to purchase the merch physically from the store, they still have a chance to grab them online at shop.warriors.com.

The collection comes in a three-piece apparel with a round-neck t-shirt, a v-neck t-shirt, and a pullover hoodie.The tees and hoodies feature a yellow colored basketball hoop, BamBam's name and #97 to pay tribute to his birth year. The merch also features a co-branded logo with a BB X Golden State Warrior's logo and a Capital G printed beneath the graphic in yellow.

The Men's Fanatics Branded Black Golden State Warriors x BamBam Above Rim T-shirts can be availed for $29.99 in the size range S to 5XL. Whereas, the pullover hoodie can be availed for $69.99 in a size range of S to 5XL.

Although not available online, the merch also included another exclusive t-shirt and hoodie merch, which is available in-store. The special merch includes a silhouette with a red, yellow, and blue colored basketball with an iconic Korean finger heart and number 97 printed upon the shirt.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan