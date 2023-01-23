Stephen Curry x Under Armour x Diet Starts Monday sneakers: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Curry, the Golden State Warriors' legendary basketball player Stephen Curry's brand, is continuing its collaboration with sportswear giant Under Armour to launch a Curry 4 Flowtro sneaker makeover alongside fashion retailer Diet Starts Monday.

The terrific triad is collaborating to launch a brand new makeover upon the Curry 4 Flowtro sneaker model, dubbed the Tennis Ball. The Curry 4 FloTro Tennis Ball sneakers' uppers are familiar to the tennis ball and come clad in a similar rough material.

The pair is slated to be released via the official e-commerce of Diet Starts Monday, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Stephen Curry x Under Armour x Diet Starts Monday "Tennis Ball" sneakers will be released in a limited amount of 100 pairs

The upcoming Stephen Curry x Under Armour x Diet Starts Monday "Tennis Ball" sneakers will be released in a limited amount of 100 pairs (Image via @bballshoes/Reddit)

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry has remained loyal to Under Armour since first signing the contract in 2014. The duo has worked together to launch various signature sneakers together. After recently debuting the Curry 10 silhouette in 2022, the duo is focusing back on their Curry 4 FlowTro sneakers, which debuted in July 2022.

The label is collaborating with Davin Gentry. His label, Diet Starts Monday, has actively worked with Under Armour and Stephen Curry through 2022. Outside their own line of products and collaboration with labels such as Saucony and Spalding, the label has collaborated with Curry to launch Flow Cozy on July 29, 2022.

Now, for the latest collaboration between the triad, the label is giving its take on the Curry 4 Flowtro silhouette. The official Under Armour site introduces the Flowtro silhouette as,

"When it comes to footwear, today's ballplayers want it all – style, speed and simplicity. Enter the Curry 4 FloTro, which combines style elements from the fan-favorite Curry 4 with Under Armour’s award-winning UA Flow technology."

The Curry 4 Flowtro sneaker is a nod to Curry's unimaginable performance wearing the Curry 4. The same year, Curry was named the fastest player in NBA history to achieve 2000 career three-pointers. He was a valuable contributor to Golden State Warriors' 2017 championship win.

In an official press release, Senior Footwear Designer for Curry and Basketball, Ed Wallace, talked about the sneaker model. He said:

“In designing the Curry 4 FloTro, simplicity was key for us. So not adding a bunch of bells and whistles to it for the sake of it, but making sure that we maintain the iconic details from the Curry 4, with that added performance.”

The latest Stephen Curry x Under Armour x Diet Starts Monday "Tennis Ball" sneakers come in a 'Quirky Lime/Black/Metallic Silver' color scheme. The sneaker's upper comes mostly clad in a neon lime base with a tennis ball-style upper. The lime green contrasts with black intelliknit material, which features an all-over "Diet" branding.

The Metallic silver detailing is added over the stripe, which separates the upper from the all-white sole unit. The collaborative shoes will be released on the official site of Diet Starts Monday on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and will be limited to 100 pairs. The shoe will be released in men's sizes.

