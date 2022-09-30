Sweet interaction between BTS' Suga and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry goes viral on social media

BTS' Suga met with Golden State Warrior' Stephen Curry earlier this week and their sweet interaction is winning on social media. The two stars were seen praising each other and also posed for a picture.

The Golden State Warriors are currently in Japan for their preseason game against the Washington Wizards at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo. A couple of days ago, Suga was seen departing for Japan to attend the match, and he even posted a customized Suga NBA jersey, causing multiple speculations.

Curry responded to Suga's photo on Twitter saying, “See you soon.”

Suga, who is a huge basketball fan, visited the team and was gladly welcomed to the Dub Nation. Upon meeting Curry, the conversation between the two went viral and became a trending topic on Twitter.

Global stars BTS' Suga and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry's selfie goes viral

The heartwarming meet-up between the two global stars trended online, with fans pouring sweet comments for both Suga and Stephen Curry. The two stars welcomed and greeted each other before Curry welcomed Suga with a hug.

Curry, the point guard for the team, further shared how his family is a huge fan of the artist. He said

“I’m a big fan, all of my kids and everybody in the family. It’s great to meet you.”

BTS' Suga gifted the athlete with a signed version of BTS' latest anthology album, Proof. The Warrior superstar was seen signing a jersey dedicated to BTS' Suga. The two then posed for pictures and even took a selfie together.

The video was posted on the Golden State Warriors' official Twitter account with the caption, "Selfie of the Year."

BTS' Suga, born Min Yoonngi, has been a basketball fan for years, and his stage name - SUGA - is derived from the 'shooting guard' position.

The NBA game will see a huge lineup of artists performing at the game, including K-pop superstar soloist, BoA. Despite Suga not performing, he flew to Japan to greet the team and also got a personal shoutout from the two-time MVP.

BTS' Suga at the NBA Game in Tokyo becomes the highlight of the show

The Daechwita singer has diverted all the attention to himself at the NBA game in Tokyo. Sporting a Valentino jacket, Suga can be spotted sitting in the front row.

The BTS member was also seen chit-chatting with Naomi Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion. The Japanese professional tennis player is the first Asian player to hold the top ranking in singles.

The rapper-music producer was also seen handing out autographs to his fans at the show, becoming the center of attraction after all.

