"Love the jersey SUGA!! See you soon" - Steph Curry retweets Suga from BTS' picture holding a custom Golden State Warriors uniform; Fans speculate Suga might attend GSW games in Japan

Ahead of the Golden State Warriors' media day, Steph Curry took his time to show appreciation to BTS' Suga. The lead rapper for the popular Korean group posted a picture of himself holding a customized Warriors jersey on Twitter. He name was emblazoned on the back.
Teams around the association conducted their media days this week. It's usually a busy day for players and coaches. The event calls for their undivided attention. Stephen Curry, however, didn't seem too stressed about it. Despite his tight schedule, the four-time NBA champion was still able to show appreciation to his fans online.
BTS, one of the biggest South Korean musical acts, have shown their love for the NBA. Suga, their rapper, is known to have a deep love for the game of basketball. His stage name is a play on the words "shooting guard."
Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was recognized by the two-time MVP on Twitter. After the Korean sensation posted an image of himself holding a customized Warriors jersey, Curry stated:
"Love the jersey SUGA!! See you soon," Curry said on his Twitter.
This might be the first time the former MVP has interacted with the BTS superstar. But for fans of both Curry and Suga, worry not. It looks like both icons are on their way to Japan ahead of the preseason games.
Various K-Pop stars have expressed their love for the game and the Golden State Warriors in the past
It is a fact that the Golden State Warriors are one of the top teams in the NBA right now. The success that they've had over the years has helped them gain international recognition, not just from ordinary fans, but from international celebrities as well. Korean pop stars are taking over the music industry, and it's looking like they'll be taking over the NBA fandom soon.
Over the past few years, there have been some interaction between the Golden State Warriors organization and a few other musical artists. NCT, another popular Korean group, has members that are vocal fans of the Warriors and Stephen Curry. NCT's Mark and Chenle participated in watching the Warriors' game during the NBA Bubble in Orlando. They also received a shoutout from the team and the Baby-Faced Assassin on one occasion.
NCT isn't the only group that was recognized by the Warriors. Early in January of 2022, GOT7's BamBam was named as the team's ambassador throughout the rest of the 2021-22 season. The Thai rapper wasted no time in using his platform as he spearheaded a campaign that led to the Warriors' Andrew Wiggins making his first All-Star game.
Not only did BamBam help Wiggins make it to the All-Star game, he also made history as he became the first K-Pop artist to perform at an NBA halftime show. The Thai sensation used his platform to help recognize others and was rewarded for his efforts. He performed during the Golden State Warriors' game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The NBA is going global, and it looks like Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are leading the movement.