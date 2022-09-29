Video: BTS rapper Suga mingles with Golden State Warriors in Japan, Steph Curry calls himself a “huge fan” of his work

The Golden State Warriors traveled to Japan this week ahead of their preseason game against the Washington Wizards. Even though BTS' Suga won't be headlining the event, he still took his time to fly all the way to Japan to meet the team.

The defending champions are in the headlines for this year's most-anticipated preseason game. The Golden State Warriors will be playing against the Washington Wizards on September 30th and October 2nd. This will be the 15th and 16th NBA games to be played in Japan. Both games will be played at the Saitama Super Arena.

On October 1st, there will be performances by various Asian musical artists. Headlining the event is BoA, a famous musical act in South Korea and Japan. Dubbed the "Queen of K-Pop," she is joined by a Japanese DJ, Taku Takahashi from M-Flo, and FusionMC, a South Korean street dance crew.

Despite not being part of the performers, BTS' Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, still took the opportunity to fly to Japan. Suga recently posted a picture of himself on Twitter holding a customized Warriors jersey. Due to the popularity of his group, Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry gave Suga a shoutout before flying to Japan.

And just recently, Suga became one of the biggest Warriors fans in the world. BTS' Min Yoon-gi and the Warriors stars finally met today. The K-Pop sensation met the Splash Brothers during their workout. Their meeting was monumental.

Suga was on top of the world when he got a chance to meet the two-time MVP. During their meetup, the Golden State Warriors star gave Suga a warm welcome and shared his appreciation of his support. They ended their interaction with both celebrities exchanging signed memorabilia of each other.

The NBA Japan Games 2022 are expected to draw massive attention due to the fact that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are all expected to put on a show. The Washington Wizards are also a hyped team for Japanese fans. They'll get a chance to see Rui Hachimura in action for the Wizards.

Despite what headlines say recently, the Golden State Warriors aren't Suga's favorite team

The Golden State Warriors have had an incredible run the past few years in the NBA. Over the past eight years, the Warriors have found success and made the finals six times. Through this, they've had a chance to gain a vast following both in the United States and internationally.

Suga, on the other hand, is part of the seven-member boy group BTS. Being the lead rapper in the squad, he gets to flaunt stylish outfits and would oftentimes wear NBA-related designs. In their hit song "Dynamite," the rapper showed off his shooting skills and even wore a "Tune Squad" jersey from the movie, Space Jam.

In an article back in December 2021, the South Korean celebrity was asked about the NBA. He was asked which team he loves to root for, and his answer was surprising. (via Koreaboo):

"The Portland Trail Blazers. I prefer the underdogs to the big teams," Suga said.

Adding to this, he pointed out that his favorite player is Damian Lillard. To his surprise, Dame read the article and gave a huge shoutout to Suga via a video on Twitter.

So far, Suga hasn't been able to meet Lillard. But with his recent meetup with Curry, seeing Dame in person won't be impossible.

