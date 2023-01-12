Under Armour Curry Flow 10 "More Magic" sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

Under Armour, the Washington, D.C.-based sportswear giant, is collaborating with Golden State Warriors NBA veteran Stephen Curry to launch a brand new makeover upon his signature sneaker model, Curry 10. The dynamic duo united with each other in 2014 when Stephen Curry signed a contract with Under Armour.

The Golden State Warriors' guard has remained loyal to his signature Under Armour silhouettes for most of his career, with the latest silhouette to launch in 2022.

The Curry 10 basketball shoe was released in a "More Magic" colorway on the official e-commerce site of Under Armour and select retailers. The Curry Flow 10 "More Magic" sneakers were released on January 10, 2023.

More about the newly released Steph Curry x Under Armour Curry Flow 10 "More Magic" basketball sneakers, which features UA Flow and UA Warp 2.0 technology

The newly released Steph Curry x Under Armour Curry Flow 10 "More Magic" basketball sneakers features UA Flow and UA Warp 2.0 technology (Image via Sportskeeda)

Following the release of the previous "Sour Patch Kids" colorway, NBA player Steph Curry's signature shoe, Curry Flow 10, is being launched in a "More Magic" colorway. The "More Magic" color palette is one of the most reoccurring colorways for Curry's line and was first debuted on the limited-edition Curry 4 sneaker. The official site introduces the Curry 10 "More Magic" silhouette,

"To celebrate Stephen’s 10th signature shoe, we’re bringing ‘More Magic’ back—for the whole world this time—and giving it the unreal grip of UA Flow cushioning."

The "More Magic" colorway takes inspiration from the brilliance shown by Steph Curry during a basketball game. The shoe further features commemorative patches alongside multiple hidden details on the tongue, which pay homage to the previously released sneakers. The official site describes how the colorway came through,

"MVP. MVP. MVP.” Chants rang out on Stephen’s 3rd annual Asia Tour in 2017. Inspired fans gathered, bringing indescribable energy full circle by spreading the magic and inspiring Stephen back."

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula Stephen Curry debuts the “More Magic” Curry 10 — a flip on the launch colorway of the Curry 4 that featured the same wavy graphic. Stephen Curry debuts the “More Magic” Curry 10 — a flip on the launch colorway of the Curry 4 that featured the same wavy graphic. https://t.co/p0V2evNbHa

The Curry Flow 10 "More Magic" shoes have a "Black/Royal - 001" color scheme that overlays the black foundation with various colors of red, blue, and yellow. The typically black sneakers are dressed in various hues to give them some pzazz.

To pay homage to the Curry's historical background, the colorway also includes hidden features. Curry Brand's insignia can be seen on the tongue, leather pull tab, heel, and lateral TPU display. The official site introduces the shoe's technological specs,

"The best grip just got grippier. We dialed up the UA Flow cushioning where you need it most. No skidding, no wasted steps. Just more open looks. Go off, switch directions fast with a supportive plate that keeps your foot secure. UA Warp upper works like tiny seat belts, locking you in with every powerful cut."

Colors aside, the Curry Flow 10 sneakers feature UA Flow and UA Warp 2.0 technology, which enhances the on-foot feel on the shoe. The sneakers feel lighter and more breathable due to the added technology.

The sneakers feature an internal midfoot shank for added stability and support during the game. The UA Flow cushioning system and Warp 2.0 technology also adds tapes that vary in the width of the upper.

Stephen Curry's signature Curry 10 "More Magic" sneakers can be availed at Curry Brand and Under Armour's site for $160.

