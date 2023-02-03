"Definitely tone deaf": Miami Black History month police cruiser sparks widespread disbelief online

Miami police received ridicule online after they unveiled an African-themed cop car to honor Black History Month. On February 2, Mayor Francis Suarez and Chief Manuel Morales revealed a new cruiser covered in Black Power fists, Pan-African colors, and a continental map. "Miami police supports Black History Month" was written on the vehicle.

While speaking at a conference, Suarez said:

"This is a beautiful collaboration to commemorate Black history and Black History Month and the history of African Americans and our police department and our city. This is Black history."

As per Miami Herald, Officer Kiara Delva told the attendees that the vehicle honors the legacy and history of the Black Police Department and the officers who served there.

Internet reactions on Miami police's Black History month vehicle

Miami PD @MiamiPD Today we honor and celebrate Miami Police Black History with unveiling of our new Black History vehicle. Among all of the officers who were in attendance to commemorate the unveiling were some of our very first black police officers. #BlackHistoryMonth Today we honor and celebrate Miami Police Black History with unveiling of our new Black History vehicle. Among all of the officers who were in attendance to commemorate the unveiling were some of our very first black police officers. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/Vi6blGVYha

After the pictures and videos of the Miami police unveiling an African-themed cruiser for Black History month went viral online, internet users were left in disbelief.

Several users expressed their disappointment with the department, while others claimed the move to be a "slap in the face," with one even stating that they wanted equality in the first place, which is what they get.

The Black History month car was revealed for the first time at the Black Police Precinct & Courthouse Museum, which was established in 1950 in the historically black neighborhood of Overtown.

It served as an independent police station and municipal court for black police officers, judges, and defendants until it was shut down in 1963.

During the same press conference, Mayor Suarez pointed out a decrease in complaints the police officers in 2022, along with hundreds of thousands of interactions between the public and the police.

Miami Community Police Benevolent Association @mcpba1946 Thanks Chief Morales for supporting our efforts in bringing this 1st ever City of Miami Police Department Black History Month Badge to be worn February 2023. This is our legacy together. Thanks Chief Morales for supporting our efforts in bringing this 1st ever City of Miami Police Department Black History Month Badge to be worn February 2023. This is our legacy together. https://t.co/UjkLEsHzbh

“I’m very proud of the way our officers behave. We embrace our history. We know where we came from.”

Moreover, Police Chief Morales paid tribute to the black officers who joined the precinct in 1944, Officers Clyde Lee, Moody Hall, Edward Kimball, John Milledge, and Ralph White, and stated that the cop vehicle was made in their honor.

"They stood against all odds, not only against those in the community who wished to stop them but members from their own department that wished to stand in their way.”

He also pointed out how they had never done anything like this before.

“Diversity is incredibly important because it makes us better, enriches our ability to connect with our neighborhood, and it makes us want to be better every single day.”

As of writing, the police department has not responded to the mockery faced by them online.

