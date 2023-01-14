What did Mads Lewis do? Scar Girl accuses TikToker of bullying after mockery video goes viral 

The Scar Girl, Annie, recently accused Mads Lewis of bullying her in one of her recent TikTok videos. All of this happened after Madison, a popular TikToker, uploaded a video where she made a scar like Scar Girl on her face and did a quick "Get Ready With Me" video.

Later in the video, she was also seen with an initial N-like pattern on her forehead, which is the kind of necklace Scar Girl often wears in her videos.

The video, which already has almost 2 million views on it, has the caption:

“Don’t mind my scar.”

However, just after Mads Lewis uploaded the video, Scar Girl AKA Annie created a video on the same, keeping Mads’ video in the background, and hers in the front. In the video uploaded by Annie, she seems sad about the fact that Mads created a scar just like her to troll bully her. She captioned the video:

“Bro it really hurts when a large creator uses their platform to bully a girl for her trauma scar.”

“You don’t deserve that”: Netizens react to Mads Lewis allegedly bullying Scar Girl by mimicking her scar

Soon after the fiasco, netizens took the matter into their own hands and began showering support for Scar Girl, as many felt that Mads had crossed the line, and she shouldn’t have mocked Annie and her scar in the video. One social media user commented on how Annie doesn’t deserve it, saying:

“Honestly, I watched it and it spoke volumes about her. You don’t deserve that.”

Additionally, others also felt that the TikToker shouldn’t have made such a video, adding that what she did was wrong.

Furthermore, many others also commented on Mads Lewis’ video, and said that the mockery was inappropriate.

However, Mads soon clarified that she did not intend to make fun of Scar Girl in the video, and it was not directed at anyone specific. In the now-deleted video, she also talked about her scars, as she said:

“I don’t really hide them, I don’t really blur them out. They are kind of just there. You can see them, but they are scars and they do fade. And I have done things to make them fade.”

How did Annie AKA The Scar Girl get her scar?

In a recent video uploaded by Annie AKA The Scar Girl, she showed how her scar can't be removed even with makeup removers and wet wipes. Annie, with more than 570,000 followers on the platform, took to TikTok to post the story behind her scar. She claimed that it all happened in March 2020, when she was injured and got a mark on her face.

Claiming how she got this blackish scar due to a reaction to a topical, she said:

“Unfortunately I had a poor reaction to the first topical I tried in an attempt to fade it. I was sloppy applying it as well and this led to a longer injury. I was in a dark place knowing that it was now even worse. I had to wait til that fully healed to start a second treatment which I began in august. Since then, this treatment has been super invasive and I cannot emphasize the pain directed around that injury. It’s at a point where it genuinely does look gross, it has risen and it’s scabbed over.”

Furthermore, in many other videos, Annie states that she wakes up daily with plenty of hate comments, but she tries to be positive by looking at the encouraging messages and comments instead.

