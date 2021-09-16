What is Jenna Marbles' net worth? YouTuber's fortune explored as fans share birthday messages on Twitter

Jenna Marbles is one of the most celebrated YouTubers on the platform despite her leaving the internet. In a now deleted video, the comedian had addressed a few racist videos that she created in 2011 and 2012. She also held herself accountable for portraying blackface on her channel.

After apologizing for her regrettable actions, Jenna Nicole Mourey left the platform where she had amassed over 20 million subscribers. Several of her fans still feel a sense of hollowness since Marbles’ exit from YouTube.

What is Jenna Marbles’ net worth?

The former YouTuber has accumulated over 1.6 billion views on her channel and is estimated to be worth $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The comedian-vlogger was born in Rochester, New York on 15 September 1986. Jenna Marbles graduated from Suffolk University with a B.S. in Psychology. She studied further to earn a master’s in sports psychology from Boston University.

Jenna Marbles lived in her three-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts upon graduating. She took on several roles, working as a bartender, receptionist and even a dancer at nightclubs, to make ends meet.

Jenna Marbles "cancels" herself from YouTube (Image via Getty Images)

The YouTube personality launched her career on the platform in 2010 with her first video titled, Charles Franklin Marbles is a Sad Sad Man. The 11-year-old video has now accumulated over 2.2 million views. That same year, she worked for media company Barstool Sports as a StoolLaLa writer, a female-targeted branch. She went on to leave the company a year later.

As Jenna Marbles tried to gain momentum on YouTube, a video she posted in 2010 titled, How to trick people into thinking you’re good looking, boosted her career. The video became a hit and amassed more than 5 million views within its first week.

Jenna Marbles' other business ventures and achievements

Jenna Marbles has built an enviable career on YouTube. Aside from this, she also appeared in the show, Epic Rap Battles of History: Season 2. She made a cameo on the MTV show Ridiculousness as well. The Rochester-native went on to acquire mainstream success after she appeared in Smoosh: The Movie in 2015.

The following year, Jenna Marbles became the executive producer of thriller/ fantasy film Maximum Ride.

Marbles has also received several award nominations during her time online. In 2014, she won Viral Superstar at the Young Hollywood Awards, a Streamy Award in the YouTube Ensemble category in 2017 and was nominated for Creator of the Decade at the Shorty Awards in 2018.

Jenna Marbles has also created her own brand of dog toys called Kermie Worm & Mr. Marbles, which was inspired by her own dogs. Along with this, she created a line with some of her most memorable quotes on merchandise.

As she went on to become one of the lead creators on YouTube, Madame Tussauds unveiled a wax figure of Jenna Marbles in 2015. She was the first social media personality to be commemorated at the New York Museum.

Jenna Marbles quit Instagram and Twitter as well following her YouTube exit. She then began hosting a weekly countdown on SiriusXM Hits1, called YouTube 15.

Jenna Marbles continues to be adorbed by her fans today as she celebrates her 35th birthday.

renekate @KawaiiiiKT Happy Birthday to the most beautiful 35 year old ladyyyy, Jenna Marbles. Love you and hope you're doing hot girl shit today. I imagine you're 7inches taller by now and thriving. DINK 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 Happy Birthday to the most beautiful 35 year old ladyyyy, Jenna Marbles. Love you and hope you're doing hot girl shit today. I imagine you're 7inches taller by now and thriving. DINK 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 https://t.co/Spt2RwmFa8

joseph @joseption happy birfday jenna marbles, may your 35th bday bring you all of the leisuring and joy! happy birfday jenna marbles, may your 35th bday bring you all of the leisuring and joy! https://t.co/MhAmzgDMa7

nostal(gia), ultra @sm0othcriminal5 Happy birthday Jenna Marbles, the internet misses you!♍️👑 Happy birthday Jenna Marbles, the internet misses you!♍️👑 https://t.co/D2hlgyEohT

Also Read

wilma dikfit @dinkdelmi happy birthday to my favorite virgo. jenna marbles happy birthday to my favorite virgo. jenna marbles https://t.co/7fETRvaIgo

Jenna Marbles and her fiancé and fellow YouTuber Julien Solomita released their own podcast series on Apple, called the Jenna & Julien Podcast. The last podcast episode was released on 17 August 2020.

Edited by Sabine Algur