Fans left "devastated" after Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita deactivate Twitter accounts

Twitter went into shock after discovering that Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita had both deactivated their accounts on Thursday. This follows the former's potentially permanent hiatus and the couple's engagement.
Jenna Marbles has been on a social media hiatus since June 2020 after posting an apology for offensive videos she had made in the early years of her YouTube career. Two months later, she and Julien Solomita made one last episode for the Jenna Julien podcast, where they said goodbye to the Dink fam one final time and ultimately ended the show.
Meanwhile, Julien stayed active on all social media platforms but grew increasingly sensitive to fans who constantly questioned him about his partner's whereabouts. However, things took a turn for the better as he announced on his Twitch stream in April that the two were officially engaged after eight years together.
Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita say goodbye to Twitter
On Thursday evening, fans of the comedic duo went ballistic after finding out that they had deleted their Twitter accounts simultaneously. This prompted speculation that Julien was going on a hiatus as well.
Fans heartbroken over Jenna and Julien leaving Twitter
As the platform was one of the only places fans could be reminded of Jenna, they felt saddened to see her delete her page.
Additionally, Julien's deletion of his page also prompted many to speculate a possible hiatus from him, perpetuating fear among fans. People also fretted that Jenna Marbles would be deleting all her accounts, including her beloved YouTube videos, inspiring and uplifting for so many.
However, fans also came to the couple's defense, claiming they "respected" their decision to lay low while engaged.
Speculation has also arisen that Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita have deleted their Twitter accounts allegedly due to fans endlessly pestering the two about the former's return to social media.
