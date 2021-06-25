Fans left "devastated" after Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita deactivate Twitter accounts

Twitter went into shock after discovering that Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita had both deactivated their accounts on Thursday. This follows the former's potentially permanent hiatus and the couple's engagement.

Jenna Marbles has been on a social media hiatus since June 2020 after posting an apology for offensive videos she had made in the early years of her YouTube career. Two months later, she and Julien Solomita made one last episode for the Jenna Julien podcast, where they said goodbye to the Dink fam one final time and ultimately ended the show.

Meanwhile, Julien stayed active on all social media platforms but grew increasingly sensitive to fans who constantly questioned him about his partner's whereabouts. However, things took a turn for the better as he announced on his Twitch stream in April that the two were officially engaged after eight years together.

Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita say goodbye to Twitter

On Thursday evening, fans of the comedic duo went ballistic after finding out that they had deleted their Twitter accounts simultaneously. This prompted speculation that Julien was going on a hiatus as well.

Jenna's Twitter account right now (Image via Twitter)

Julien's Twitter account right now (Image via Twitter)

Fans heartbroken over Jenna and Julien leaving Twitter

As the platform was one of the only places fans could be reminded of Jenna, they felt saddened to see her delete her page.

Additionally, Julien's deletion of his page also prompted many to speculate a possible hiatus from him, perpetuating fear among fans. People also fretted that Jenna Marbles would be deleting all her accounts, including her beloved YouTube videos, inspiring and uplifting for so many.

However, fans also came to the couple's defense, claiming they "respected" their decision to lay low while engaged.

jenna and julien leaving social media is my breaking point someone start saving her videos before they go away :( — maddy paige🌈 (@maddymullins5) June 25, 2021

I can't blame him. Julien and Jenna deserve happiness and you won't find that on twitter! 😂 — Frankie 😈 Dank (@FrankenJin) June 25, 2021

Me after finding out that Jenna and Julien left twitter because of toxic people https://t.co/JGc5Oy53uY — ♥𝕄𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕙𝕒 𝕂𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕪♥ (@Kerisha_Sama) June 25, 2021

it’s understandable why jenna and julien deactivated but still i am very sad and devastated — jet pack lesbian (@jetpackbluues) June 25, 2021

all the trash is coming back to youtube meanwhile jenna and julien deleted their twitter accounts :-) — wes⚣ (@creepybitmap) June 24, 2021

Jenna and Julien’s accounts are gone no one talk to me — 🌴🌊☀️Ella☀️🌊🌴 (@1_spooky_bish) June 24, 2021

jenna and julien deleting their accounts just hurt me way too much — leox! (@redecoratedloki) June 24, 2021

Fear settling into my body now that Jenna and Julien have both deactivated their twitter accounts — Black Lives Matter (@schlampelampe) June 24, 2021

why did jenna and julien delete their twitter? :( — Lian (@asdfghjustice) June 24, 2021

I recall, in a podcast or two, Jenna and Julien spoke about the desire to go off the grid and live in a very secluded space. Perhaps they are planning on actually doing that. I am happy for them. They’ve given us so much, we should all allow them to be. Bye, otters. 💚💚 — Meghan Dvorak (@musicon1110) June 25, 2021

as much as this pains me… so good for them. julien is still very active on twitch. we have to respect jenna’s wishes even if they make us sad. they deserve to have a happy life together and more. — pixie🏳️‍🌈 (@pixiedrm21) June 25, 2021

Speculation has also arisen that Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita have deleted their Twitter accounts allegedly due to fans endlessly pestering the two about the former's return to social media.

Edited by Ravi Iyer