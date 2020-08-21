Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently created a Twitter storm when she returned from a break to issue an official apology. In the face of mounting criticism, the 24-year-old Twitch star had recently announced a break from streaming and social media on the 6th of August.
Less than two weeks later, she returned to release a video, where she apologised for all of her past controversies. Her video has received almost 3.5 million views so far, with 162K likes and a staggering 127K dislikes.
From these figures, it is pretty evident that there exists a strong duality of perception when it comes to Pokimane. Many believe that her attempts at damage control, might have just come a little too late.
Twitter reacts to Pokimane's apology
In the aftermath of Pokimane's apology, Twitter was abuzz with several from the online community reacting to this latest development.
A wide range of reactions followed, with some extending their support towards the Moroccan-born star and others, who did not buy into her 'half-hearted' apology.
Those who praised Pokimane and extended their support had this to say:
Some even questioned the need for her to apologise, as they felt that it was entirely a matter of her own opinion. Moreover, they also shot back at Pokimane haters, who were quick to find flaws with her apology on Twitter:
While on the other side of the spectrum, several tore into her apology and did not mince any words in expressing themselves:
As evident from the Twitter storm above, some people have starkly different opinions when it comes to Pokimane's apology. If her video ends up smoothing things over with her riled up community, then it will undoubtedly be seen as a welcome change for Pokimane and her fan base.
While Pokimane's apology continues to trend, she has now returned to her much needed break from the toxic world of social media.
You can watch the video below, which highlights Twitter's reaction to the Pokimane apology:
Published 21 Aug 2020, 14:47 IST