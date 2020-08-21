Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently created a Twitter storm when she returned from a break to issue an official apology. In the face of mounting criticism, the 24-year-old Twitch star had recently announced a break from streaming and social media on the 6th of August.

Less than two weeks later, she returned to release a video, where she apologised for all of her past controversies. Her video has received almost 3.5 million views so far, with 162K likes and a staggering 127K dislikes.

From these figures, it is pretty evident that there exists a strong duality of perception when it comes to Pokimane. Many believe that her attempts at damage control, might have just come a little too late.

Twitter reacts to Pokimane's apology

In the aftermath of Pokimane's apology, Twitter was abuzz with several from the online community reacting to this latest development.

A wide range of reactions followed, with some extending their support towards the Moroccan-born star and others, who did not buy into her 'half-hearted' apology.

Those who praised Pokimane and extended their support had this to say:

Advertisement

I am consistently inspired by how well spoken, well thought out, mature and eloquent (I could list 100 things) you are. The way you handle yourself in difficult positions is so admirable. — Sydney (@NeytiriTV) August 19, 2020

I'm so sorry for all this hate. I don't know how you handle it, but I admire you, and I am fearful of this industry. — faeviolin (@faeviolin) August 18, 2020

We don't need to watch the video to forgive, you are perfect. — 100T Tenacity (@tenacityna) August 18, 2020

you dont need to apologize, i will love you whatever you will ever do my queen, my master. ❤️ — cruncix (@cruncixfn) August 18, 2020

honestly, I don't think you have to apologize for ANYthing. You are in your own right to comment on or take action against men who intentionally use you for clicks, or make dumb, disrespectful remarks. You are always so kind, friendly, and composed. THEY should apologize to you💅 — ☕️ELA 🌸✊🏾 B L M ✊🏽✊🏿🌸 (@TheCafeEla) August 18, 2020

it's crazy when someone has to apologize for taking down videos where people are insulting them or stealing their work LOL, most of the video I'm like "wait why is she apologizing for this?" — chiheb baàzaoui (@cbazaoui) August 18, 2020

the fact that people are justifying the harassment and vitriol that you receive on a daily basis is actually insane. you are 1000x the person that I am because I would instantly be like pic.twitter.com/mMjPPv4230 — Peter Park (@peterparkTV) August 18, 2020

That said a lot of the things you apologized for are really normal and shouldn’t have been blown out of proportion.



Everyone likes to hold these stupid standards while forgetting you’re human :( — quqco (@quqco) August 18, 2020

You don’t need to apologize poki, you are a great and nice streamer don’t listen to the haters because they’ll keep hating for no reason. I can’t wait for the streams in the future poki big fan! We all make mistakes and it’s ok to make some mistakes so don’t give up poki! — PokimaneFan333 (@PokimaneFan33) August 18, 2020

Some even questioned the need for her to apologise, as they felt that it was entirely a matter of her own opinion. Moreover, they also shot back at Pokimane haters, who were quick to find flaws with her apology on Twitter:

Wait so if you do a normal stream and people try to sexually clickbait you in an uncomfortable way why is it wrong to tell them to fuck off? What timeline are we living in right now where you have to apologize for that — Christian Rivera (@IWDominateLoL) August 18, 2020

I watched the video and still don't understand why Poki's apologizing. Double standard between guys and girls on the net. A dude would just say, "go f yourselves. idgaf" unless it was actually a career ender. Meanwhile Poki over here actually caring. — Johnny Kelowna (@JohnnyGamer) August 18, 2020

So, if she apologizes it's not okay or if she stays quiet it's not ok. There's no winning with you guys. — Matej (@Matej007) August 18, 2020

While on the other side of the spectrum, several tore into her apology and did not mince any words in expressing themselves:

Thoughts on Pokimane apology? — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 18, 2020

pokimane apology 2/10 too long didn't watch — Toastchan (@Toastify_) August 18, 2020

Pokimane releases an apology video for all the terrible shit she's done over the past 2 years....ignores multiple issues including her doxing someone. Half way through starts deflecting blame to others, then the rest is her complimenting herself and talking about how great she is — Medium Rare Steaks (@MedRareSteaks) August 19, 2020

Pokimane tried to copy Jenna Marbles' apology video and it was trash — exo (@Exocism_) August 21, 2020

the new pokimane apology is bullshit — bluebook (@projektbluebook) August 19, 2020

Pokimane's apology is boring,does anyone else agree? — Liam (@LiamFromYouTube) August 19, 2020

This has got to be the fakest apology ever. Pokimane apologizes like a politician.



If you spend 1% of the video actually saying sorry but 99% of the video justifying your bad actions, you’re not really sorry. — Nick (@fantasticmrnic) August 21, 2020

As evident from the Twitter storm above, some people have starkly different opinions when it comes to Pokimane's apology. If her video ends up smoothing things over with her riled up community, then it will undoubtedly be seen as a welcome change for Pokimane and her fan base.

While Pokimane's apology continues to trend, she has now returned to her much needed break from the toxic world of social media.

You can watch the video below, which highlights Twitter's reaction to the Pokimane apology: