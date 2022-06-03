Cignature fans left disappointed as Daejin University reveals they signed K-pop group to perform at their festival only because the deal was free

Cignature is included in Daejin University's festival lineup, and it sparked major debate among the students after the reveal. Generally, such festivals are supported monetarily by the fees paid to the student union by the students.
Daejin University students were dissatisfied with the reveal since the student union failed to invite popular idol groups to their college festival, despite the monetary allowance. Subsequently, the student union released an official statement stating that the girl group was invited to the event since the group's agency did not charge any fees. They wanted to ensure that students had all the information, so they would not think that the student union fees was being used to bring a lesser-known girl group.
Numerous people were sympathetic towards the girl group after reading the statement. Not only did the members agree to perform at the festival for no cost, but they were also mistreated in the process. They even had to deal with the embarrassment of students becoming upset about the group's invite.
The university's official statement has received a lot of attention as it explains why lesser-known girl groups are invited to so many events. Since the college festival season is in full swing across May and June, there are numerous advertisements and posters announcing the musicians and idol groups scheduled to perform at the institutions.
Fans expressed their sympathy for Cignature and their dissatisfaction with Daejin University's official statement
Fans stood up for the group on social media, reacting to the situation and expressing their disappointment at the festival organizer's stance.
Fans had hoped that the incident would be handled better, and felt upset that the rookie K-pop group was having to deal with issue. Many expressed their desire to see the group attaining worldwide popularity one day.
More about Cignature and University Festivals in Korea
Fans are ecstatic to see their favorite singers perform at their university festivals in Korea. Some of these concerts, have seen musicians such as PSY, Hyuna, Winner, and BIBI perform. Many fans' videos have gone viral for grooving to PSY's That That when he performed at University events.
Cignature, on the other hand, is a new girl group. They debuted in 2020 under C9 Entertainment and comprise artists such as Cheetah, GroovyRoom, CIX, and Epex. Cignature is still learning the ins and outs of the K-pop scene, but they've progressed from charting on Gaon Charts to surpassing 3 million YouTube views in two days for their comeback, Arisong.
Fans of the group were overjoyed that they would perform at Daejin University Festival on May 31, 2022, with PSY and the epic OST singer Punch. Unfortunately, the new controversy has also enraged the group's fans on social media, leading to widespread criticism of the organizers.