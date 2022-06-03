Cignature fans left disappointed as Daejin University reveals they signed K-pop group to perform at their festival only because the deal was free

Cignature is included in Daejin University's festival lineup, and it sparked major debate among the students after the reveal. Generally, such festivals are supported monetarily by the fees paid to the student union by the students.

Daejin University students were dissatisfied with the reveal since the student union failed to invite popular idol groups to their college festival, despite the monetary allowance. Subsequently, the student union released an official statement stating that the girl group was invited to the event since the group's agency did not charge any fees. They wanted to ensure that students had all the information, so they would not think that the student union fees was being used to bring a lesser-known girl group.

채요미 (slow) @monnaIisa



pannative.blogspot.com/2022/05/the-re…

the way the had to "clarify" casting the girls because, i assume, students were probably asking the reason why they couldnt cast a bigger gg is so embarrassing and unnecessary. very unprofessional and ungrateful too if you ask me. cignature out there doing charity work fr

Numerous people were sympathetic towards the girl group after reading the statement. Not only did the members agree to perform at the festival for no cost, but they were also mistreated in the process. They even had to deal with the embarrassment of students becoming upset about the group's invite.

The university's official statement has received a lot of attention as it explains why lesser-known girl groups are invited to so many events. Since the college festival season is in full swing across May and June, there are numerous advertisements and posters announcing the musicians and idol groups scheduled to perform at the institutions.

Fans expressed their sympathy for Cignature and their dissatisfaction with Daejin University's official statement

Fans stood up for the group on social media, reacting to the situation and expressing their disappointment at the festival organizer's stance.

jie 🌱 @cixfixkr



pannative.blogspot.com/2022/05/the-re…

you asked artist to perform but expecting not to pay them any fees, you think musician made free shows? this is so disgusting in so many levels. cignature don't deserve to get that treatment

cece @iLoveWons give cignature the treatment they deserve give cignature the treatment they deserve

maddie @peachsnapplelvr



pannative.blogspot.com/2022/05/the-re…

imagine cignature didn't even need to do that and were just like legs do something sweet for the kids then come online and see their business being aired out… goddamn

aira @aindharuto bro, what?! Why did C9 do that to them? They were even protested for being unpopular. Cignature should get a lot of support because of their talent, not because of their popularity. bro, what?! Why did C9 do that to them? They were even protested for being unpopular. Cignature should get a lot of support because of their talent, not because of their popularity. https://t.co/C0Pf3wjmhh

채요미 (slow) @monnaIisa the post on theqoo talking about the whole cignature situation has more than 90k views and almost 500 comments.. the post on theqoo talking about the whole cignature situation has more than 90k views and almost 500 comments.. https://t.co/lc5GpnFVCQ

채요미 (slow) @monnaIisa i hope at least some of the people in the crowd will continue to support and love cignature after today! i hope everyone enjoyed cignature's performance and will keep an eye on themi hope at least some of the people in the crowd will continue to support and love cignature after today! i hope everyone enjoyed cignature's performance and will keep an eye on them 💙 i hope at least some of the people in the crowd will continue to support and love cignature after today! https://t.co/NLkjCcS65e

Fans had hoped that the incident would be handled better, and felt upset that the rookie K-pop group was having to deal with issue. Many expressed their desire to see the group attaining worldwide popularity one day.

More about Cignature and University Festivals in Korea

Fans are ecstatic to see their favorite singers perform at their university festivals in Korea. Some of these concerts, have seen musicians such as PSY, Hyuna, Winner, and BIBI perform. Many fans' videos have gone viral for grooving to PSY's That That when he performed at University events.

Cignature, on the other hand, is a new girl group. They debuted in 2020 under C9 Entertainment and comprise artists such as Cheetah, GroovyRoom, CIX, and Epex. Cignature is still learning the ins and outs of the K-pop scene, but they've progressed from charting on Gaon Charts to surpassing 3 million YouTube views in two days for their comeback, Arisong.

Fans of the group were overjoyed that they would perform at Daejin University Festival on May 31, 2022, with PSY and the epic OST singer Punch. Unfortunately, the new controversy has also enraged the group's fans on social media, leading to widespread criticism of the organizers.

