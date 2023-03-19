Kevin Durant x Nike KD15 “Teal” shoes: Price and more details explored 

The long-standing connection between Kevin Durant and the Oregon-based sneaker giant Nike has resulted in the release of numerous footwear styles, and the most recent Nike KD15 "Teal" shoes will be the latest iteration of their close working relationship.

Later this year, the Nike KD15 model will make its debut in its new "Teal" colorway. Each pair of these wonderfully crafted shoes will cost $150. This enticing teal shoe is available for purchase on Nike's website as well as in a few select retail locations. Keep an eye out for the official release dates.

Kevin Durant x Nike KD15 “Teal” colorway is adorned with black and white accents all over

A detailed look at the upcoming Nike KD15 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In addition to being one of the finest players in the NBA, Kevin Durant has established himself as a major figure in sneaker design. Nike continued to support Durant by offering him a 10-year, $300 million contract extension in 2014.

Durant routinely makes his shoes cheaper than those of other superstar partnerships because he never forgets who his target demographic is. When you get a pair of Kevin Durant basketball shoes, you receive both elegance and technical skill, which is a winning combination. Most recently, the duo introduced their fifteenth signature shoe in 2022.

Kevin Durant's fifteenth silhouette already features several new colors that have undoubtedly impressed his fans. The sneaker community has already reacted well to variations like "Aunt Pearl," "B.A.D.," "Olympics," "All-Star," and other colorways. Another "Teal" variant of this new layout is being added to the Swoosh label's portfolio.

Since being moved from the Brooklyn Nets a few weeks ago, Kevin Durant has now found himself on his fourth NBA team, surrounded by the sweltering desert of Phoenix, Arizona.

Throughout his 17 seasons in the League, Durant has sported several hues, whether for Oklahoma City, The Bay, or Brooklyn, but a certain tone from the color wheel has remained connected to each of his signature lines with The Swoosh.

A core teal swatch that previously appeared on KD 5, KD 7, KD 9, and KD 10 sets the setting for the next color-blocking of the two-time Champion's 15th iconic style. The Nike KD 15 embarks on a brightened landscape as ever-so-light grays engulf the knit base layer and the ribbed heel counter for a complementing blank canvas, albeit the pair's subliminal messaging has not yet been determined.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of these Nike KD15 sneakers (Image via Nike)

The tongue structure, laces, sock liner, and mid-foot swoosh are all differentiated in deep black, while the presiding semi-translucent cage system is colored "Teal" to go with the model's other branded accents.

Softer, pastel-inspired baby blue pumps line the tread underneath to complete the latter phase of the AirZoom cushioning system.

A brand new Kevin Durant x Nike KD15 "Teal" colorway will be released in the upcoming weeks of this year, so keep an eye out for it. Enthusiasts will have to hang around for the official debut date. To do this, one must swiftly join up on the Swoosh label's official site to keep yourself notified of the arrival color blocking.

