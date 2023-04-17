BLACKPINK makeup at Coachella 2023: Lisa and Rose opted for smokey intense eyes

Day 2 of Coachella Music Festival on April 15 saw BLACKPINK rocking the main stage, becoming the first ever K-pop girl group to headline it. The electrifying performance had everything BLINKS could ask for, right from classics like BOOMBAYAH and DDU-DU DDU-DU to songs that recently went viral like Pink Venom and Shut Down.

Along with great music, BLACKPINK members also served some of their greatest makeup looks. As Coachella is all about glitter and facial gems, the idols incorporated the same in their makeup during their stellar performance. Their beauty looks went perfectly with their edgy Dolce & Gabbana outfits featuring corsets and lace-up shorts with lots of cutouts.

BLACKPINK members' makeup for Coachella 2023 involved glitter and lots of face gems

1) Jisoo

Jisoo went for a minimal makeup look, just enough to achieve an even-toned complexion. To add some color to the look, she incorporated a light dusting of blush on her cheeks. As for the BLACKPINK member's lips, she went with a rosy red hue that went perfectly with the group's performance outfits as well as her solo FLOWER performance dress.

Jisoo was the only BLACKPINK member who added a pop of color to her lids. To tie it in with the rest of her makeup, Jisoo went with a rosy hue. She brought it down to her lower lids to give her face a reddish pink tint, which made the makeup match well with her red dress.

Sparkles and shimmers are a given at Coachella, so the K-pop idol used a shimmery pink shade for her eyeshadow. She lined her lower lash line with a glittery hue to give her eyes some shine. As Jisoo usually goes for subtle makeup looks, she kept her overall makeup soft and seamless.

2) Jennie

Jennie kept her makeup to a minimum and used face gems to add intrigue to her makeup look. The BLACKPINK member is well-known for being experimental with facial embellishments and Coachella is the perfect time of year to bring out all the facial and body gems. Jennie went with a pinkish nude lip color and extended the theme upwards by using a similar shade in a shimmery finish for her eyes.

She bedazzled her eye makeup look with the use of a single face gem in the outer corners of her eyes. She gave her makeup an edgy touch with strong, sharp eyeliner that provided her eyes with more definition. The gem strip on the bridge of her nose pulled the whole look together, fitting the theme of all her outfits that were heavily embellished.

3) Rose

Rose kept the rest of her makeup to a minimum as her eyes took center stage. The BLACKPINK member used a gorgeous pink shade for her lips and matched her blush with her lip color, creating a cohesive look.

For her eye makeup look, Rose went with a strong smoky eye with lots of shimmer and glitter. She used a sharp cateye to create definition and used shimmery black eyeshadow to add some shine to her lids. Taking it up a notch, she used glittery eyeshadow in the inner corners of her eyes and used the same to line her lower lash line.

4) Lisa

Like the rest of the BLACKPINK members, Lisa kept the rest of her face makeup natural and minimal. She used a nude pink lip shade and pink hued blush to add some color to her cheeks. However, for her eyes, the K-pop idol went heavy and bold.

Lisa brought in both glitter and gems for her eye makeup look. She created a bold cateye using a black shimmery eyeshow and topped it off with chunky glitter. She lined her lower lash line with glittery eyeshadow and used facial gems in the outer corner of her eyes for a bedazzled look.

