What is BLACKPINK star Lisa's 5-minute natural makeup routine?

We recently got a peek into Lisa's 5-minute natural makeup routine in her 'LISA in Paris' vlog. The BLACKPINK member chose to go for a very minimal look as she planned to go sightseeing right after.

The Pink Venom singer was in Paris for the French luxury brand CELINE, for which she is the global ambassador. She was there to attend the CELINE Fall 2023 Menswear show.

Lisa's 5-minute natural makeup routine was short and sweet, as she used bare minimum products to add some definition to her face. Her routine is easy to replicate and everyone can try it out, even when they are running short of time.

Lisa even went ahead and skipped some steps one would see beauty influencers incorporate into their natural makeup routine. The only tool she used was a lip brush, which can also be skipped if one doesn't have it handy.

Lisa's 5-minute natural makeup routine is quick and minimal

1) Base makeup

Lisa's 5-minute natural makeup routine starts with a light base. She substitutes CC cream for a foundation. The MONEY singer mixes it in rapidly with her fingers on her cheeks, nose, and chin.

CC cream is a great choice when going for a light makeup look. As the name suggests, it helps with color correction, helping with the appearance of blemishes and redness. Those with dry skin can opt for BB cream instead. For added coverage, one can always go in with a concealer and use it for spot correction.

2) Curling the lashes

After the base makeup, Lisa went in with an eyelash curler and curled her lashes. Curling lashes can help your eyes look bigger, more awake, and fresh.

If your lashes are on the heavier end, it would be best to follow up with a light coat of mascara. Even one swipe of mascara works well to hold the lashes up.

3) Blush

Lisa's 5-minute natural makeup routine includes a cream blush. Like with her base makeup, she blends it in using her fingers.

Cream blush is a great product for natural makeup looks as they are highly blendable and quick to work into the skin. Cream blushes look way more natural compared to powder or liquid blush and are also great for adding some color to your face after going in with base makeup.

4) Highlighter

Lisa went very light with her highlighter. This is key if one is going for a natural makeup look. The How You Like That singer applied some highlighter to the tip of her nose and left it at that. If you have a dewy base to work with like Lisa, adding too much highlighter will not be necessary as the skin has a natural glow from the skincare products.

Since she did not go in with any powder products, her skin will naturally have a glowy finish. However, you can add a touch of highlighter to the high points of the cheek if you want to enhance the glow even further.

5) Lip makeup

Lisa's 5-minute natural makeup routine also includes adding some color to the lips. She went in with a natural pink tint that was close to her lip color. It gave her lips a lovely pink tone and added some shine to them.

For natural makeup, it is best to go in with a shade closest to your lip color. It will help even out the skin tone of your lips. If you are going for a matte lipstick, you can add a layer of lip gloss on top to make it look more natural.

Lisa's 5-minute natural makeup routine is perfect for an everyday look as it can elevate one's natural beauty and helps provide definition to the face.

Poll : 0 votes