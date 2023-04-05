What are BLACKPINK star Jisoo's 3 best hairstyles? K-pop star recently rocked micro fringe at Dior show

BLACKPINK members have always been fashion icons with the best hairstyles and outfits complimenting them. Member Jisoo has, similarly, often experimented with artistic hairdos like wavy fringes and structured buns. However, for her everyday looks, the singer likes to keep it simple and classic.

In her solo debut song FLOWER, the idol brought back some of her most iconic hairstyles. We got to see the sleek straight hairdo she often sports and also the soft waves that went viral after her role in Snowdrop.

She also brought back the braids and high buns she has been seen wearing in some of BLACKPINK's music videos.

Jisoo's hairstyles are effortlessly chic and perfect for an everyday look. They require minimal styling and maintenance, making them easy to replicate. Here are some of the best ones the All Eyes On Me singer has sported.

Soft waves and half-up half-down hairstyles: The best hairstyles of BLACKPINK's Jisoo

1) Micro bangs

Jisoo is the global brand ambassador for Dior and made a statement when she showed up with a micro fringe look for their haute couture show in Paris earlier in January 2023. Paired with her white Dior gown, her stark black hair beautifully contrasted the entire outfit.

She combined the micro bangs with a ballerina bun for a polished look. The micro bangs were just what the sophisticated look needed, as they added a touch of intrigue, bringing in an edgy angle to the polished hair and outfit.

The ballerina bun was braided to add some texture to the hair, as it was an otherwise sleek hairstyle. The micro bangs framed the FLOWER singer's face delicately, drawing attention to her facial features.

2) Soft waves

When one thinks of Jisoo the actor, one is naturally reminded of her playing Eun Yeong-Ro in Snowdrop. The 80s look brought in the iconic soft waves we have often seen the singer with.

The hairstyle is quite easy to replicate and is perfect for a day out. One will need to part their hair down the middle and style their locks in subtle, soft waves. They can achieve this with either a curling iron or a hair straightener.

The hairstyle works well with all face shapes and is perfect for everyone as they can customize the curls to their preferences and the occasion needed for. One thing to keep in mind while creating this hairstyle is that the hair should be curled outwards for a voluminous look.

3) Half-up half-down

Half-up half-down is a very common hairstyle that one can wear everyday. It keeps the hair off the face and is perfect for the days one needs to get some work done while also looking stylish.

Jisoo looks stunning in this hairstyle and she often pairs it with dresses and skirts. One can style their hair in soft waves after tying the half-ponytail to replicate the BLACKPINK member's look.

Another version of the same hairstyle is to tie the half-ponytail a little higher to create an edgy look. The simple tweak makes the hairstyle more suitable to be paired with chunky sneakers and cargo pants.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has some gorgeous structured hairstyles that might not be practical for the everyday, but one can definitely reserve those for special occasions. The hit idol always incorporates a Korean touch in her structured hairdos, like the braided crown in Pink Venom or the structured bun in Shut Down and Flower music videos. These hairstyles are chic and can be customized to fit any occasion.

