What is BTS star Kim Taehyung aka V’s 5 best hairstyles, including the famous leaf perm?

Taehyung has often experimented with his hairstyles and hair colors to best suit his personal style. From brightly colored locks to short permed hair, he has always experimented with different looks.

BTS members have had their fair share of experimenting with haircuts and hair colors. From Jin's purple hair to RM's platinum blonde, their hairstyles have always made a statement.

But Taehyung's leaf perm will remain forever iconic, as those around South Korea were requesting this hairstyle from their hairdressers. The singer has often been a hot topic with his fun and experimental hairstyles. Here are a few of the best hairstyles sported by Taehyung.

Taehyung's top hairstyles consist of dual-toned hair and undercut

1) Leaf perm

Leaf perm became a trending hairstyle among men in Korea when Taehyung was seen with it. It started being referenced as a leaf perm as the structure the styled locks formed looked like a leaf.

Leaf perm is a simple hairstyle that is quite easy to achieve. The key to it lies in the middle part and styling the locks around it to create the illusion of leaves falling.

This is a soft, casual hairstyle that one can wear anywhere. It has an effortlessly tousled look to it and goes well with all face shapes. The bangs help one frame the face, highlighting the facial features beautifully.

2) Long and straight hair

The ARMYs were huge fans of this hairstyle on Taehyung, as he often styled it by tying it into a ponytail at the back. The ponytail pulled his hair back from his face, leaving his facial features as the star of the show.

The face-framing locks emphasized his chiseled bone structure and soon became an iconic look for the Butter singer. When not rehearsing or performing, the BTS member left his hair open. This went well with his overall relaxed dressing sense when he was out and about.

3) Undercut

The undercut was one of the shorter hairstyles the K-pop idol experimented with. The haircut gave Taehyung a very cool look, going well with his dressing sense at the time.

An undercut is a very easy hairstyle to maintain as one only needs to worry about styling the top half. The Permission to Dance singer kept the styling to a minimal by simply brushing all his hair back.

4) Colored hair

Taehyung has stuck to his natural black for quite some time now. However, some of his colored hairstyles stole the show when he performed with them. One of them being the bright teal hair color when he let the color do the talking as he kept the styling to a minimum.

The two-toned hairstyle in the music video of Idol, where he not only has dual-toned hair but also combines it with a crimped perm, will forever stay iconic. The hair color went really well with the music video and the outfit, tying it all together beautifully.

5) Mullet

Taehyung didn't simply sport a mullet but combined it with the perm he is so well-known for. The mullet gave the singer a retro look, which paired well with the all-black outfits he sported at the time.

Mullets can be easy to maintain if cut correctly. The back section doesn't require much styling and one simply has to work with the front section of the hair. However, the permed mullet needs more work than that as it can end up looking frizzy if not conditioned regularly.

