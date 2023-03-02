Balayage hair color ideas: 7 best combinations suitable for short hair 

Whether you prefer subtle or bold highlights, balayage hair color is a time-honored method that yields beautiful results. Although Merriam-Webster does not list it, we do know the term is French for "to sweep or paint." Specifically, it describes the cutting-edge technique used by stylists to weave in highlights subtly throughout the lengths.

Instead of using foil like striped highlights require, your hairstylist will use freehand strokes to apply balayage for a more organic, sun-kissed appearance. Because it appears so effortless, the amount of sunlight does all the work for you.

If you're hoping for a more dramatic change, this technique may not be the best because of its subtility. Although blondes and redheads have also adopted the trend, brunettes with short and long hair who want to lighten up their appearance tend to use the balayage color.

Finding the right color combinations can be challenging when applying balayage to short hair due to its length. However, the best feature of this hair color choice is that it complements all lengths of gorgeous hair.

Platinum balayage hair color and 6 other combinations suitable for short lengths

1) Light blonde balayage hair color

Blonde hair with moonlight streaks running through it creates a shimmering effect, which is done by adding gleaming silver balayage highlights to champagne strands.

A delicate hand is used to apply the highlights to achieve a polished appearance all over.

2) Dark blonde balayage hair color

This combination is ideal if your hair is naturally on the dark side because it keeps some of your rich, natural colors intact while enlivening it with strands of smoky blonde.

For the wildest results, your stylist will mix up the sizes, making some high points thicker and some finer. Highlights should ideally be heavier on a darker base.

3) Light brown balayage hair color

These delicate shades of sandy brown and buttery blonde will make you appear as innocent as a young child, even if you spent your entire summer hiding behind your desk.

It's essential to aim for the areas of your hair where the sun would naturally shine— around your face, on the tops of your waves, and on the tips—when applying these balayage highlights.

4) Platinum balayage hair color

Princesses of ice, rejoice! This flawless blonde balayage has the cool effect of a Scandinavian blizzard and is totally Frozen-worthy.

The broad balayage highlights in the middle and on the ends are snowy pale, and the roots are light beige blonde.

5) Dark brown balayage hair color

Chocolate, caramel, and honey go together on a dessert tray. The flavors also look great in balayage. These striking colors showcase your self-assured strategy to style and fashion and are bold and glitzy.

6) Gray balayage hair color

The new black is gray. Fashionistas are rushing to their hiar color experts for cool versions of slate, steel, violet, and blue-grey shades rather than panicking at the appearance of a few grays.

Balayage is one of the most well-liked "grey-cellent" techniques. The mid-lengths and ends transition from a dark base to lighter tones gradually. For instance, the more delicate areas could be pale blue-grey and blue-silver if the base is inky blue. If the base is a deep violet, steely lavender in various shades can be used for the ends.

7) Red balayage hair color

Consider balayage to be exclusive to blondes and brunettes? Nuh-uh, it's a stunning method for redheads as well. This hair color need a natural-looking dimension, and balayage gives it what it needs with incredibly undetectable results.

Your stylist will first create a warm base color in auburn or chestnut for the most natural-looking results, and then she will add balayage highlights in lighter tones of strawberry and toffee.

These are the top seven balayage hair color combinations for women with short hair. So, what is the wait? Get that fabulous hair of yours painted and flaunt it around!

