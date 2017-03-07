5 best young talents from Scandinavia

The Scandinavian nations have become a hotbed of exceptional young talents.

@rebantmalhotra by Rebant Malhotra Top 5 / Top 10 07 Mar 2017, 12:13 IST

As the game of football has progressed, we’ve seen an increased focus on youth players who have shown the potential and desire to make it big in the football word. The emergence of a young star is something that delights football fans around the world and they are often amazed by the maturity and ability that an emerging player often shows.

Scandinavia, which is the region in Northern Europe has been one such part of the world which has contributed heavily to the world of football in recent years. The region which is formed by five different countries: Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland has seen its presence increase in the world of football.

Sportskeeda brings to you the 5 best young talents from Scandinavian countries.

#5 Martin Samuelsen

The 19-year-old is a strong versatile player and is currently on loan at Peterborough United from West Ham United. Although his favoured position is on the left wing, the youngster has shown the ability to play on either flank and has even been slotted into a central attacking midfielder. The player’s good showing has also got him a first cap for the Norway senior team when he was just 18 years old.

The Norwegian international started his career at Vard Haugesund, where he attracted a lot of interest from Real Madrid. He later moved to the Manchester City, and was a part of the City academy which has made huge strides after the investment by Sheikh Mansoor

The youngster had a difficult start and had several short trials around Europe but was unable to get the big break that he had always wanted. In June 2015, the attacker finally got a chance and was selected by West Ham United who signed him on a contract that extends till 2020. Since then the player has got loads of experiences and has played for Blackburn Rovers and Peterborough United.