"How are we to survive?": NCT 127 Jaehyun's live in his blonde hair and glasses drives fans crazy

On January 8, 2023, NCT 127 Jaehyun went live on Instagram to thank his fans for their love and support over the past year and wish them well for the new year. This was the first time that fans saw Jaehyun with his blonde hair after he dyed it for NCT 127's upcoming repackage album release, Ay-Yo. Not surprisingly, NCTzens couldn't help but swoon over how good the idol looked in his new hair and glasses.

Though this isn't the first time that NCT 127 Jaehyun went blonde, the last time fans saw blonde Jaehyun was back in 2017, for the group's Limitless album. With the return of Jaehyun's blonde hair, fans hailed its supremacy and rejoiced for the same. However, this didn't come as a complete surprise to NCTzens. A few days ago, on January 2, Jaehyun revealed that he was going blonde by posting an Instagram story of getting his hair bleached.

gigi 🍒 @ncityinthehouse blonde jaehyun with glasses …. how are we to survive blonde jaehyun with glasses …. how are we to survive https://t.co/4023zt5uNf

Fans swoon over the return of NCT 127 Jaehyun's blonde hair

The unexpected Instagram live by NCT127 Jaehyun surprised many fans as they swarmed to join the live and see Jaehyun. Since it's quite rare for Jaehyun to come live alone, unless it's for specific occasions like his birthday, his appearance naturally saw many fans tune in to his live.

🐝 @yunotized blonde will definitely be one of jaehyun's legendary hair colours blonde will definitely be one of jaehyun's legendary hair colours https://t.co/CjvOKipcHO

en @jaehyunvcr jaehyun started the live being goofy and ended it like THAT jaehyun started the live being goofy and ended it like THAT https://t.co/qKwHcJJ9z2

AY-YO 🎭🍣 @crizensushi when jaehyun is blonde he becomes a hot dummy blonde and it’s the greatest thing ever when jaehyun is blonde he becomes a hot dummy blonde and it’s the greatest thing ever https://t.co/gSFLeXaIFa

As the idol continued to make conversations with fans, all while engaging in goofy activities, fans couldn't help but sob over the cuteness of Jaehyun. Watching NCT 127 Jaehyun become blonde and playful again on his Instagram Live inevitably reminded fans of his Limitless era.

Twitter was soon flooded with not just people freaking out over the new hot-yet-cute look of blonde Jaehyun, but also memorable and cute moments of the idol from 2017, the last time he had blonde hair.

🐝 @yunotized blonde jaehyun only means one thing, he's gonna be VERY goofy and cute twitter.com/i/web/status/1… blonde jaehyun only means one thing, he's gonna be VERY goofy and cute twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/i0qcOAiaqV

reena ☼☽ @yuuheartt istg it's blonde limitless jaehyun bias wrecking me again istg it's blonde limitless jaehyun bias wrecking me again https://t.co/yC9znllut7

cassie @dapheloise jaehyun blonde coconut hair is back which means this jaehyun is back too jaehyun blonde coconut hair is back which means this jaehyun is back too 😁 https://t.co/9GOYAeg4M0

NCT 127's upcoming fourth album repackage, Ay-Yo, has begun promotions

The most awaited repackage album release from NCT 127 has finally been announced, and fans have an eventful schedule to keep up with. With the release of the first set of concept photos and To Us videos, fans don't know whether to swoon over the former or sob over the latter.

As NCT 127 proceeds with the promotions for their upcoming album, Ay-Yo, fans can't wait to see the entirety of the concept they've got planned for the album. Though the first concept photos radiate summer beach-side vibes, they are also curious as to what the second concept is about, which is scheduled to come out on January 16 and continue to roll out till January 19.

The album, which contains three fresh tracks in addition to the 2 Baddies tracklist, is set to release on January 30, 2023.

As the group kickstarts their promotions for the album's release, fans can't wait to see more of blonde Jaehyun in music stages, interviews, and more. Since the idol still had brown hair during the preparations of Ay-Yo, fans are hoping for live performances and other content to showcase more of NCT 127 Jaehyun and his blonde hair.

