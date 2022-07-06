NCT 127 Jaehyun’s first on-screen kissing scene creates ripples across Twitter

The latest episode of Dear M, aka Dear.M, saw NCT 127 Jaehyun’s Cha Min-ho kissing Park Hye-soo’s Ma Joo-ah, and naturally, the K-pop fandom has lost its calm. The best part of K-pop idols featuring in K-dramas is the prospect of seeing them indulging in romantic relationships.

With Min-ho and Joo-ah's love story finally taking a turn for the better, fans couldn't stop gushing over the confession scene.

The 25-year-old idol's kissing scene has erupted celebrations across the fandom, with jokes around the various NCT sub-units, the show, and the idol himself. The idol is currently trending at No. 5 on Twitter’s worldwide trends list. The clip garnered 1.7 million views at the time of writing.

Ann ♥︎ @ZVAIGZNES02 JAEHYUN??? KISSING A GIRL??????? MY BRAIN FLATLINED

Fans also loved that the NCT member took a different route than the traditional ‘kiss like a fish’ scene. The passionate kiss was well-received by fans and they now hope that the singer takes it to the next level in his future projects.

🍁 Dear.M @jaehyun_actor



Cha Minho kisses Ma Jooah! Also Jaehyun breaking the ‘kiss like a fish’ tradition for rookie kdrama actors, he’s just a natural Really his acting in this drama has been a joy to watch



#DearM Major spoilerCha Minho kisses Ma Jooah! Also Jaehyun breaking the 'kiss like a fish' tradition for rookie kdrama actors, he's just a naturalReally his acting in this drama has been a joy to watch

Twitter celebrates NCT 127 Jaehyun’s kissing scene in Dear M

After multiple delays, NCT 127’s Jaehyun finally made his debut in a drama with KBS’ romance series, Dear M. It is a spin-off of a web series titled Love Playlist and premiered with six episodes on streaming platforms Viki and U-NEXT on June 29. The rest of the episodes were then released on July 6.

Episode 5 of Dear M took fans by surprise as it incorporated Cha Min-ho, played by the NCT 127 member, kissing Ma Joo-ah, played by Park Hye-soo. The scene instantly trended on Twitter as fans celebrated the idol’s first on-screen kiss.

Fans commented that they wanted other NCT members to post a reaction video to the scene, while some shared GIFs to predict how they would have reacted. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

rose' @kdoyoungzone nct127, nctdream, wayv, sungtaro at their dorms watching jaehyun's kissing scene:

nct127, nctdream, wayv, sungtaro at their dorms watching jaehyun's kissing scene:https://t.co/JX6bXQKlSY

moon ★☽ @moontaeillegal_



#DearM #JAEHYUN me after watching jeong jaehyun’s kissing scene omfg cha minho finally getting some action me after watching jeong jaehyun’s kissing scene omfg cha minho finally getting some action #DearM #JAEHYUN https://t.co/m4EE0Go08a

gaiety 💌 @snowyyuno



#DearM nct 127 in the dorms when they see jaehyun do his kissing scenes in dear m nct 127 in the dorms when they see jaehyun do his kissing scenes in dear m#DearM https://t.co/rjF2C0LUyk

💌 @classicsuittie



PROUD OF ACTOR JAEHYUN

#DearM_Finale It's a deep kiss anyway. He nailed the scenePROUD OF ACTOR JAEHYUN It's a deep kiss anyway. He nailed the scene PROUD OF ACTOR JAEHYUN#DearM_Finale https://t.co/Fn5U8QulbT

s ! dear m spoilers @johkuns me trying to jump into the jaehyun kissing scene instead me trying to jump into the jaehyun kissing scene instead https://t.co/w7z9DI7fai

َ @cixDNI JAEHYUN NEXT TIME IT BETTA BE THIS JAEHYUN NEXT TIME IT BETTA BE THIS https://t.co/KepVWxGFgg

J 💌 @v_alentineee Me pretending to be calm after watching jaehyun’s kissing scenes Me pretending to be calm after watching jaehyun’s kissing scenes https://t.co/LUsLuST6qd

s ! dear m spoilers @johkuns 127 when they see jaehyun having a kissing scene 127 when they see jaehyun having a kissing scene https://t.co/9i45e0MDol

Recent updates on NCT 127’s Jaehyun

The 25-year-old idol-actor recently made headlines for being selected as the global ambassador for Italian luxury brand Prada. On June 19, his interaction with two popular celebrities, Nevertheless actor Song Kang and F4: Thailand: Boys over Flowers actor Win, went viral at Prada’s SS23 Prada Uomo Fashion Show.

The idol's influence across the globe was evident through the unparalleled love and support the idol received while attending Prada's 2023 Spring/Summer menswear event. A representative from Prada told Star News the decision was behind selecting the NCT 127 member as the brand ambassador. They said:

“Through several collaborations with Jaehyun, we were able to fully feel his powerful influence. Since he is an artist with everything from luxurious visuals to an outstanding sense of fashion, [Jaehyun] was chosen as an ambassador to represent our brand.”

Meanwhile, anticipation for Dear M was at an all-time high as the idol’s previous project, Bungee Jumping of Their Own, was canceled in December last year. Fans waited for months for the idol’s acting debut. However, the project was shelved due to conflicts, leaving many devastated.

KBS’ Dear M was fans' only hope. The NCT 127 member was confirmed as the lead cast member in September 2020, and the script reading began in December of the same year. However, it had a delayed premiere as Park Hye-soo, the female lead was embroiled in a school bullying controversy.

