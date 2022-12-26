NCT 127 reveals details of their repackage album, Ay-Yo

NCT 127's fourth repackage album, Ay-Yo, following the release of their latest comeback, 2 Baddies, is set to release on January 30, 2023. The repackage will entail three fresh tracks alongside the previously released twelve songs from the 2 Baddies album. The announcement of the most-awaited repackage on December 26 excited many fans as they were eagerly anticipating new songs and promotional content.

Based on Taeyong's Bubble message, NCT 127 is expected to kickstart their promotion schedule from January 6 onwards. The title track of their repackage also goes by the name of the album, Ay-Yo. With a unique take on their album name, the K-pop group has intrigued fans about what they have in store for them.

Fans react to NCT 127's fourth repackage album, Ay-Yo

Upon learning the album's name, fans couldn't help but dwell on its significance. While some found it funny, others thought it was quite on-brand for NCT 127, since it is an experimental group with many tracks that have unique and attention-grabbing names.

However, fans are also trying to unpack the concept of the fourth repackage. Given that the group's previous repackage, Favorite, was drastically different from their regular album, Sticker, fans can hardly guess what to expect from the upcoming album. While some are coming up with theories on the significance of the album's name, others are finding it nostalgic, reminiscing about the RESONANCE album by NCT 2020.

ari²⁹🐱💚d-16¹²⁷ @SUHWONU i have a feeling Ay-Yo is gonna be a certified banger but idk we shall see i have a feeling Ay-Yo is gonna be a certified banger but idk we shall see https://t.co/MdXTK5N8Nk

sugaringcandy hypeman @aftermoon_jw who keeps coming with the title track names like “my fav album is 2 baddies” “i’m listening to ay-yo rn” who keeps coming with the title track names like “my fav album is 2 baddies” “i’m listening to ay-yo rn” https://t.co/gQGOStCLl2

Betül🤍 @NeoCityMyHome 🥺 @NCTsmtown_127 Superrrr excited but please take care of the boys health and let them rest a bit too @NCTsmtown_127 Superrrr excited but please take care of the boys health and let them rest a bit too💚💚🥺

phia⁷ @90sloveyuno nct 127 will release their fourth full-length repackage album 'Ay-YO' on january 30th consisting of 15 songs and 3 news songs. EVERYBODY CHEERED



nct 127 will release their fourth full-length repackage album 'Ay-YO' on january 30th consisting of 15 songs and 3 news songs. EVERYBODY CHEERED https://t.co/LlZuE2bJOK

🌞 @cowboyskiss and when ay-yo is a tribute to shinee a-yo for the 13th anniversary of lucifer? and when ay-yo is a tribute to shinee a-yo for the 13th anniversary of lucifer? https://t.co/DGs7bSZFVr

🫧ᵃᵇⁱⁱ @be_sunshine777



Ay- yo listen up, no matter what they say, no matter what they do, we gon' resonate resonate... @NCTsmtown_127 My first thought with the "ay-yo" was:Ay- yo listen up, no matter what they say, no matter what they do, we gon' resonate resonate... @NCTsmtown_127 My first thought with the "ay-yo" was: Ay- yo listen up, no matter what they say, no matter what they do, we gon' resonate resonate...

chia @KINDAVOULS @NCTsmtown_127 LETS GOOOO!!! STAY HEALTHY YA DON'T GET SICK! WE ARE WAITINGGG @NCTsmtown_127 LETS GOOOO!!! STAY HEALTHY YA DON'T GET SICK! WE ARE WAITINGGG

Their fourth album, 2 Baddies, which was released on September 16, hit off really well commercially. The boy group captivated the internet with the addictive title of the track, and TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts saw fans dancing to the social media challenge launched by the group. The album also saw sales of 1.5 million copies worldwide, proving that NCT has consistently proved its significance in the K-pop industry.

On December 25, 2022, NCT 127 went live on Instagram, and fans now realize that the members, Jaehyun specifically, intended to spoil the album announcement. The many hints they tried to throw at fans were hilarious, given that the news of the repackage was revealed by Taeyong, the group's leader, before the official announcement. The members' antics made their fans grateful for their special relationship.

🐶 @jungp127 Mark’s reaction becomes funnier after knowing that “Ay-yo” really is their title track Mark’s reaction becomes funnier after knowing that “Ay-yo” really is their title track 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/QXLlGeE1p5

제이미 @JAYME0214 ’A-Yo‘ 도 ’Ay-Yyo‘도 아닌 ‘Ay-Yo’였다 ㅋㅋㅋㅋ ’A-Yo‘ 도 ’Ay-Yyo‘도 아닌 ‘Ay-Yo’였다 ㅋㅋㅋㅋ https://t.co/dUwsG3cLgx

Following the promotions for the repackage, the K-pop boy group has a packed schedule ahead of them with their North and South America tour rolling out. However, since the group has been continuously active since September during the release of 2 Baddies, fans are also concerned about the lack of rest for the members.

With lengthy promotions, an ongoing world tour, and a fresh promotional schedule, fans are hoping for the boys to find rest, especially Mark and Haechan, who've also been occupied with NCT DREAM's schedule. Since the two have found no rest in the past year, NCTzens can't help but raise concerns for them.

As 2023 rolls out, fans are excited about the eventful start to the new year that the upcoming release promises. NCTzens are also eagerly look forward to the huge list of content that NCT 127 has in store for them.

