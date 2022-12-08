NCT 127 releases new dates to their world tour Neo City: The Link in the U.S. and Latin America

On December 8, 2022, NCT 127 announced nine new dates for their current ongoing world tour, Neo City: The Link. The K-pop boy group will be performing in seven new cities, including Chicago and Houston in the U.S., and Sao Paulo and Santiago in Latin America. The new concert dates will see the K-pop powerhouse perform from January 9 to January 28 of 2023.

The nine members kickstarted their world tour in October 2022, after the release of their fourth studio album, 2 Baddies. NCT 127 performed in many places like LA, Jakarta, Bangkok, Korea, etc. and are now setting foot in other cities for their world tour.

NCT 127 announces new dates in January 2023 for their Neo City: The Link tour

The K-pop boy group will begin 2023 with the year's first Neo City: The Link concert on January 9 at Chicago, U.S., following which NCT 127 will be performing in Houston and Atlanta on January 11 and 13, respectively.

The band will then be moving to Latin America, where they have three tour dates scheduled in Sao Paulo, running from January 18 to 20. The last three dates of the tour will see the band perform in the cities of Santiago, Bogota, and Mexico City on January 22, 25, and 28, respectively.

NCT 127 was supposed to have their concert, Neo City - The Awards, way back in 2020. Unfortunately, owing to the rise of the Covid-19 pandemic, the band was unable to do so. Consequently, eager fans are now thrilled to get a chance to see the boys perform live after over two years.

With a fresh setlist from their recent album releases, Sticker and 2 Baddies, alongside their older discography, the members seem to be quite excited to be touring and watching fans enjoy their shows.

The K-pop idols also seem to be documenting their tour experience through vlogs and YouTube videos as they fly from one country to another, putting out content for NCTzens who aren't able make it to their concerts.

In other news, following the release of their fourth regular album, 2 Baddies, the members are getting ready for the release of their repackage, which is likely to be released on January 2023.

With the previous album and repackage, Sticker and Favorite, thriving in the music charts, fans are happy to be receiving more musical content from the group.

While NCT 127 piles up content for NCTzens to catch up on, the other units of the band are also contributing to the same.

NCT Dream is busy with their current Japan Tour, while their Christmas mini-album, Candy, is all set to be released on December 19. Meanwhile, WayV's most awaited comeback, Phantom, is scheduled for December 9. As is evident from their plans, NCTzens have quite a handful of events to juggle in the upcoming months.

Poll : 0 votes