NCT Dream to drop holiday themed album "CANDY": All you need to know

K-pop boy band NCT Dream will ring in the festive season for their fans with a new holiday themed album Candy. SM Entertainment confirmed that the septet's new album will be a special winter gift for their fans.

Set to release on December 16, 2022, Candy will be a six-track album, including a title track of the same name. A record version of the same will be released for sale on December 19 with reservations starting December 21.

NCT DREAM @NCTsmtown_DREAM



bit.ly/3EIun8M



#NCTDREAM #Candy

_Candy NCT DREAM to release a winter song as NCT DREAM's special winter gift for fans! All songs on the winter special mini-album ‘Candy’ are released on December 16th, and the album is out on the 19th! #NCTDREAM _Candy NCT DREAM to release a winter song as NCT DREAM's special winter gift for fans! All songs on the winter special mini-album ‘Candy’ are released on December 16th, and the album is out on the 19th!bit.ly/3EIun8M#NCTDREAM #Candy#NCTDREAM_Candy

NCT Dream is the third sub-unit of SM Entertainment's supergroup NCT. The group debuted in 2016 with seven members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung.

NCT Dream's Candy to be remake of H.O.T's super hit track

On December 18, NCT Dream teased their new winter comeback by updating their logo on social media and posting an image of a house covered in Christmas decorations.

NCT DREAM @NCTsmtown_DREAM

겨울 스페셜 미니앨범 ‘Candy’ 12월 16일 전곡 음원, 19일 음반 발매! 팬들 향한 NCT DREAM의 특별한 겨울 선물!



bit.ly/3EIun8M



#NCTDREAM #Candy

_Candy NCT DREAM, 연말 가요계 달콤하게 물들일 윈터송 발표!겨울 스페셜 미니앨범 ‘Candy’ 12월 16일 전곡 음원, 19일 음반 발매! 팬들 향한 NCT DREAM의 특별한 겨울 선물! #NCTDREAM _Candy NCT DREAM, 연말 가요계 달콤하게 물들일 윈터송 발표!겨울 스페셜 미니앨범 ‘Candy’ 12월 16일 전곡 음원, 19일 음반 발매! 팬들 향한 NCT DREAM의 특별한 겨울 선물!bit.ly/3EIun8M#NCTDREAM #Candy#NCTDREAM_Candy https://t.co/CiQZbpOJNa

Giving some details about the upcoming album, SM Entertainment announced :

"The title song 'Candy' is a remake of 'Candy', a song from HOT's 1st regular album released in 1996. NCT DREAM has reinterpreted the original song, which has long been loved, with its own fresh color. We believe Candy will entertain both older and younger generations"

The label stated that the new generation boy group will present the 90's mega-hit in their own "fresh" style. The cheerful bubblegum pop dance track was voted South Korea's most popular song of 1996 by netizens.

Candy will be the group's first release since Beatbox, the repackaged deluxe version of their second studio album Glitch Mode. It will also mark the group’s first-ever holiday album.

lars ♡ @jenojungsc from jungwoo and haechan dancing to candy, to nct dream doing an official remake of h.o.t candy!!! from jungwoo and haechan dancing to candy, to nct dream doing an official remake of h.o.t candy!!! https://t.co/dFqJzHLz5r

Released in March 2022, Glitch Mode sold 2 million copies in a week, breaking the band's own record of 16 days. The 11-track album also became the band's first entry on the Billboard 200, debuting at number 50.

Japan Tour and NCT Dream The Movie

The Hot Sauce hit-maker recently announced the Japan dates for their THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream tour. They will be performing in Aichi on November 23, 2022, followed by Kanagawa on 26-28 and lastly in Fukuoka on December 1.

The concert will be the South Korean boy band's second appearance in Japan. Their first solo concert tour was held in February 2020.

NCT DREAM @NCTsmtown_DREAM



11/27 SUN 4PM (KST)

Price - KOREA : ￦49,000 / GLOBAL : 45 USD

※ You can purchase one ticket per ID

※ This performance is not available in Japan



Beyond LIVE

bit.ly/3GkqyYs Beyond LIVE - NCT DREAM TOUR ‘THE DREAM SHOW2 : In A DREAM – in JAPAN’11/27 SUN 4PM (KST)Price - KOREA : ￦49,000 / GLOBAL : 45 USD※ You can purchase one ticket per ID※ This performance is not available in JapanBeyond LIVE Beyond LIVE - NCT DREAM TOUR ‘THE DREAM SHOW2 : In A DREAM – in JAPAN’ 📆 11/27 SUN 4PM (KST)👉 Price - KOREA : ￦49,000 / GLOBAL : 45 USD※ You can purchase one ticket per ID※ This performance is not available in Japan ✅ Beyond LIVE🔗bit.ly/3GkqyYs https://t.co/urhCDQlKgC

For international fans, the Yokohama concert on November 27 will be broadcast live on the global platform Beyond LIVE. Tickets for the show are available on the official Beyond LIVE platform.

Meanwhile, the band will also release their first documentary film based on their solo concert at Jamsil Main Stadium in September 2022. In the promotional clip released, they can be heard saying:

"The era of NCT DREAM begins now. In the future, we will continue to rise higher, so please keep watching."

The Seoul concert featured a total of 29 colorful stages, and performances of some of the band's best songs including Boom, Go, Hello Future, and more.The film will include behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive backstage interviews with the members about their future.

NCT DREAM THE MOVIE: In A DREAM is scheduled for release in cinemas worldwide on November 30 and December 3.

Poll : 0 votes