NCT Dream The Dream Show2 concert: Venue, tickets, dates, and more

NCT Dream is back with new concert dates. The Hot Sauce singers have upgraded the venue for their second solo concert, The Dream Show 2: In A Dream.
The group was originally supposed to hold the concert in July (from 29 to 31) at the Gocheok Sky Dome, but it was canceled after several members of the group tested positive for COVID 19.
SM Entertainment recently announced that they would be rescheduling the concert, which will now take place on September 8 and 9 at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium. The second day will also be broadcast online through Beyond LIVE.
Fans who purchased tickets for NCT Dream’s July concert have already been given a refund.
SM Entertainment even stated that NCTzens (NCT fans) who purchased tickets for the original concert would be given priority treatment when it comes to purchasing the tickets for NCT Dream’s new concert. For such people, tickets will go live from August 17 at 8:00 pm KST (4:30 pm IST) via Yes24.
On the other hand, ticket sales for the general public begin on August 24 at 8:00 pm KST (4:30 pm IST), while the official fan club sales will start on August 22.
NCT Dream are all set to host their first in-person solo concert in three years
For NCT Dream fans, the wait is almost over as the talented seven-member group will soon take over Seoul's Olympic stadium. This is also Mark’s first solo concert with the group, as he had graduated from the group at the time of their 2019 concert.
The septet’s second solo concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul was canceled due to two members testing positive for COVID 19, much to the dismay of fans.
However, with the new announcement, fans have got a big reason to rejoice as they will get to watch the members perform at an upgraded concert venue. NCTzens have taken to social media to share their excitement over this good news.
The talented septet will be the fifth youngest in SM Entertainment history to host a concert in Seoul’s iconic Jamsil Olympic Stadium.
Some fans offered simpler and more direct reactions to the news about group's concert.
Others were proud that NCT Dream members will join the ranks of H.O.T, g.o.d, JYJ, EXO, BTS, PSY, and IU (who will be holding a concert in the same venue in September).
The Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul boasts a capacity of almost 70,000 spectators, truly making it a much-awaited event for NCTzens.
Some NCTzens have already found unique ways to prepare for the upcoming concert.
This concert is definitely good news for NCTzens after members Mark and Renjun tested positive for COVID 19 around two weeks ago.
Mark and Renjun test COVID positive
At the time, SM Entertainment stated that Renjun first undertook a self-test, and after receiving a positive diagnosis via the self-test kit, he underwent a PCR test and was confirmed to be COVID 19 positive.
Prior to that, Mark had tested positive. At the time, SM Entertainment had stated that the rest of the members would go ahead with the concert as per schedule. However, when Renjun was diagnosed with the virus, management was forced to cancel the July concert.
More about NCT Dream
NCT Dream is the third sub-unit of NCT by SM Entertainment and is composed of these members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung. They debuted on August 25, 2016, with the single Chewing Gum.
The seven-member group rebranded themselves as “young adults” in 2020.
In November 2019, when the septet held their first solo concert, The Dream Show in Seoul, one of the members, Mark, had graduated from the group.
However, SM Entertainment decided to scrap the “graduation” concept altogether, and Mark rejoined the group. For the uninitiated, when SM Entertainment created NCT Dream, they wanted the group to be a rotational unit. So once the members turned 20 years old, they would “graduate,” and new members would be added.
Since their debut, the talented group has released four EPs, six singles, and two studio albums and headlined one tour in Asia.