What is BLACKPINK star Jisoo's skincare routine? Anti-aging products, mask sheets, and more details explored

BLACKPINK Jisoo, like Lisa and Rosé, has a rigorous skincare regimen that she can thank for her flawless, glowing skin. So it should come as no surprise that she is Dior's brand ambassador.

Although all BLACKPINK members have great skin, Jisoo has garnered the most attention for her unaltered beauty. Jisoo consistently puts her skincare routine first despite her demanding solo and BLACKPINK schedule, which accounts for her clear, radiant skin. The BLACKPINK star has been kind enough to divulge information regarding her skincare routine and the holy grail products she employs to produce that glass-like finish. Jisoo's straightforward yet effective routine produces impressive results, from hydration to moisturization to masking.

The BLACKPINK star Jisoo and her skincare routine: How she keeps her alluring, glowing skin

1) Jisoo uses moisturizers to get that radiant appearance

The Shut Down singer revealed that hydration is crucial to her skincare regimen because of her dry skin. In addition to preventing dryness, a layer of moisturizer slows the aging process and calms sensitive skin.

In the daytime and at night, moisturizer should be applied right after cleansing. Using lotion directly after a shower improves the moisture lock.

2) BLACKPINK's star loves using sheet masks for skincare

mels @melsdi0p Korean sheet masks are just **chef's kiss** Korean sheet masks are just **chef's kiss** https://t.co/d4SqkJYiAj

A sheet mask is another crucial component of skincare for increasing hydration. The K-pop star uses a sheet mask twice per day, sometimes even three times, depending on the situation. To "preserve the essence," Jisoo said she wears the same sheet mask all day.

When applied, sheet masks infuse the skin with moisture and antioxidants, giving it an instant glow on the go.

Moreover, different types of sheet masks with other elements work accordingly on the skin.

3) Jisoo is the flag bearer of the team "Hydrate enough"

When it comes to skincare, there is nothing that beats hydrating regularly. The K-pop star, like every celebrity, loves to keep her skin hydrated and drinks a lot of water daily.

Many people need to realize how vital drinking water is and how good it can be for their skin and general health. Your skin, the largest organ in your body, protects you, helps regulate your body's temperature, stores lipids, and prevents fluid loss. Consuming more water is the most natural way to achieve the radiant, glowing skin we all desire.

Jisoo frequently feels exhausted from the tours she keeps taking, but she doesn't neglect her health, and, in addition to taking good care of her skin on the outside, she also keeps a good eye on how much water she drinks to help her skin internally.

4) Clay masks for a win!

The Pink Venom singer also soothes her skin with pore-controlling masks. Like a clay mask, a pore-minimizing mask deep cleans the skin and removes any impurities that could cause breakouts. As a result, the skin has fewer visible pores and appears supple and younger.

The best masks for reducing pores are those made of clay because they dry out the pore-clogging sebum. Among the top clay masks are Tatcha the Clarifying Clay Mask, OLEHENRIKSEN Cold Plunge Pore Mask, and Cetaphil Pro DermaControl Purifying Clay Mask.

However, considering that Jisoo has dry skin, she uses clay masks that work well while retaining the skin's moisture and not leaving it dry.

5) She swears by anti-aging products

Anti-aging products, as the name implies, aid in maintaining the firmness of the skin, minimizing the visibility of wrinkles and fine lines, enhancing radiance, and boosting self-confidence. The K-pop star protected and softened her skin with J.ONE Jelly Pack, Hada Labo Arbutin Whitening Lotion, and The Avene Gentle Toning Lotion.

6) The holy grail products for the BLACKPINK star are her hand cream and lip scrub

Jisoo uses lip scrubs and lip balms to keep her lips moisturized and UV-protected. Jisoo prevents chapped lips by applying the traditional Vaseline Repair Jelly. She reportedly uses the Lush Bubblegum Lip Scrub, which has a sweet, candy-like flavor and is enjoyable to use as a lip scrub. Lip balms provide the ideal surface for lipstick to glide on while also helping to brighten the lips by covering flat and dark areas.

Like face creams, hand creams increase skin moisture and delay the signs of aging. Utilizing hand creams is essential because the skin on our hands dries out more quickly due to the absence of sebaceous glands.

These are some of the best skin care regimes the BLACKPINK star swears by and follows religiously to achieve the flawless skin you see in her videos.

Poll : 0 votes