How to Build the Perfect Skin Care Routine?

A good skin care routine is the most non-negotiable part of having great skin. Following a specific regimen can help keep your skin clear, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and improve overall health.

With so many different products available on the market, it can be difficult to know where to start when creating your own custom-made routine. Here are some tips on how to build the perfect skincare routine:

How to Create the Perfect Skin Care Routine?

1) Cleansing

Cleanser helps in removing dirt and makeup off your skin. (Image via Pexels/Leah Kelley)

The first step in any skin care routine is cleansing. A good way to keep the skin looking healthy is to wash it twice a day. Cleansing removes dirt, oil, and makeup from the face, so it can perform better later on in the day.

There are many types of cleansers you can use - foaming cleansers (for oily skin), gel-based ones (for dry skin) or an oil-based one (for combination). Some people prefer to use just water, but this won't get rid of all the dirt on your face.

Also, make sure not to be too harsh when you wash your face. Using a rough cloth to clean the face will cause micro tears in the skin, which can lead to aging faster.

2) Serums

Serums are the smallest, most concentrated form of skincare products. They can be used to target specific concerns such as acne, aging or sun damage. Serums are applied after cleansing and before moisturizing to help nourish the skin with the active ingredients they contain.

A lot of people use serums as part of their daily routine, but you don't have to if you don't want to. They're great for targeting specific areas that need extra love—maybe you've gotten a little too much sun lately or have some breakouts around your chin area.

However, if you're just looking for something simple and lightweight once every couple days (or maybe even once a week), a cream will likely do the trick for you.

3) Moisturizer

Moisturizer is the final step in your skin care routine and should be applied once you have removed all makeup and used the other products on your face.

Moisturizers with SPF are a good idea for daytime use as well as night-time. Remember that sun protection is important for everyone, even during winters. Applying moisturizer to clean skin ensures that there won't be any residue left from serums or other products on top of it — which could cause breakouts by trapping dirt underneath them.

4) Sunscreen

Wearing sunblock and a hat can protect against harmful UV rays. (Image via Pexels/Pixabayi)

Sunscreens are a must for your routine. You should apply sunscreen every day, even on cloudy days and in the winters. Look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen that provides UVA and UVB protection (typically indicated by 'broad-spectrum' or 'UVA/UVB' on the label).

A good rule of thumb is to choose a sunscreen with an SPF 30 or higher. An SPF 15 blocks about 93% of harmful rays (the FDA recommends using an SPF 30), while an SPF 100 blocks about 98%.

If you're going to be in the sun for more than 15 minutes, you should reapply your sunscreen every two hours!

Best Skincare Tips to Follow

A healthy lifestyle and diet can also improve your skin appearance. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

The best skin care is a combination of effective products and healthy lifestyle choices. Here are five tips that can help you get started:

1) Protection against sun

Protecting the skin from the sun's damaging rays is one of the best things you can do for it. Exposure to the sun over time can cause wrinkles, age spots, and other skin problems, as well as increase chances of developing skin cancer.

2) Say no to smoking

When you smoke, it ages the skin and makes you look older. Smoking causes blood vessels in the outermost layers of the skin to narrow, which decreases blood flow and makes the skin paler. That also deprives the skin of oxygen and nutrients that are important for its health.

3) Moisturize daily

If your skin is dry, moisturize daily with a product that suits your skin type. If you're spending a considerable amount of time in the sun, look for a moisturizer with SPF.

4) Manage Stress

Stress can make the skin more sensitive and prone to acne breakouts and other skin problems.

To encourage healthy skin — and a healthy state of mind — get enough sleep, set reasonable limits, back off on your to-do list, and make time to do the things you enjoy.

Pregnancy Safe Skin Care Routine

It's best to avoid retinol during pregnancy. (Image via Pexels/Daniel Reche)

It’s important to know what skin care products you can and can't use during pregnancy. Some ingredients in certain products can be harmful to a developing fetus, while others may cause irritation in sensitive skin.

Check out these skin care products you should avoid if you're pregnant:

Retinol

Hydroquinone, salicylic acid, and chemical peels

Cosmetic treatments such as Botox

Fillers and lasers

Products containing fragrances and essential oils may cause an allergic reaction

If you want to improve the quality of your skin, it’s important to understand how each part of your skin care routine can work together. If you keep in mind the order and purpose of each product, you will be able to create a regimen that works for you.

