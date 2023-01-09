Whey protein powder causes acne but also helps with significant muscle growth in your body. This is because whey protein comes from milk, which is often linked with acne and breakouts.

Acne tends to be a common skin condition which results in pimples, particularly on the face, chest, back, and shoulders. However, there are several factors that contribute towards acne development.

In this article, we will discuss why whey protein powder causes acne along with effective alternatives that you can try out.

Whey protein powder causes acne as it is made from milk (Image via Pexels/Hannah Grapp)

Whey Protein Powder Causes Acne

There are two primary proteins that you can find in milk, which include casein and whey. The latter tends to be the liquid part of the milk which is separated at the time of cheese production. A routine that involves several steps of drying and filtering is then used to turn this protein into whey protein powder.

Therefore, whey protein powder causes acne since it is a milk protein, and there exists a link between acne and dairy. Not surprisingly, protein powder and supplements are thus believed to cause acne. However, there is no strong research that supports the claims that whey protein powder causes acne.

Moreover, it is not a given that whey protein powder causes acne only in people who have dairy sensitivity. This is because consumption of whey protein can essentially spike the body's testosterone level, which will in turn result in blemishes on the face.

It is also plausible that eating certain foods such as dairy and whey protein causes acne in some people because of the genetic factors which makes their skin prone to breaking out and developing acne. Furthermore, there are certain additional factors which tend to increase the chances of developing acne, besides the intake of whey protein powder. These include poor sleep cycles, oily skin, obesity, hormonal imbalances, and humid environments.

The simplest solution to the problem of whey protein powder causing acne is to stop its consumption. Try limiting your dairy intake, such as milk, which might help you with better management of acne. You can also opt for alternatives to whey protein powder that does not contain milk.

There are several alternatives to whey protein (Image via Pexels A J)

What are the Alternatives to Whey Protein?

Since whey protein powder causes acne, here are some of the alternatives that you can try:

1. Bone Broth Protein

This is also an efficient alternative to whey protein that is different from whey protein powder that causes acne. This will provide you with a multitude of other benefits, including managing amino acids and collagen within your body. There are a variety of bone broth proteins available in the market that do not taste or smell like real bone broth. It also comes in different flavors such as vanilla and chocolate.

2. Pea Protein

Pea protein tends to be a popular plant-based protein, which is also a decent alternative to whey protein powder. Its mild taste with a smoother texture is sure to appeal to many, and consuming this helps in greatly reducing the chances of getting acne.

3. Egg White Protein

Egg white protein tends to be an effective alternative to whey protein which helps in building muscles. Several brands are available in the market to suit your taste as egg protein powder can have both egg-like quality as well as a neutral flavor.

4. Brown Rice Protein

Brown rice protein tends to be among the most effective fortified plant-based proteins that you can try to incorporate into your routine. They tend to be neutral in their flavor along with being allergen-free. They are also available on the market in mixed blends. Other sources of plant-based protein include sunflowers, chias, quinoas, and more.

Whey protein powder causes acne as it is linked to dairy. If you are experiencing breakouts after consumption of whey protein powder, then you should opt for the aforementioned alternatives protein powders, including bone broth powder and brown rice powder. There are several options available in the market with similar nutritional quality which will also keep your skin clear.

You can try some of the aforementioned protein powders and choose to replace your regular protein powder with ones that suit you best to prevent acne!

