6 best protein powders for women 2022

Protein powders for women can quickly provide amino acids for a fit and active lifestyle. The best protein powders for women are the ones that provide highly bioavailable protein for better absorption and other added nutrients (vitamins, minerals, and herbs) for better muscle maintenance.

They should be 100% naturally sourced protein from milk or plant-based sources for vegans. They should be clinically tested and certified by quality control agencies. This article dives into this year's top six protein powders for women.

What to look for in a protein powder for women

The first thing to check should be the protein content per product scoop. Generally, one scoop size varies from 30 to 35 grams, and the protein content per scoop can vary from 22 to 27 grams. The second thing to look for should be the type of protein. Protein powders can be either milk-based or vegan.

Milk-based protein powders can be of the following type:

Whey protein concentrate (WPC)

Whey protein isolate (WPI)

Whey protein hydrolysate (WPH)

Micellar Casein

Milk protein isolate

It can contain any of the above-mentioned components or a blend of multiple components. Whey protein isolates and hydrolysates are considered the best among these products.

Vegan protein powders for women can contain different plant-based proteins. Some of the sources and components are listed below.

Soy protein isolate

Pea protein isolate

Peanut protein

Hemp protein isolate

Blend of protein from rice, nuts, and other cereals.

Apart from the protein content, one should also check for the food additives present in the product. Additives include artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors, emulsifiers, stabilizers, and other food-grade chemical agents. It should be verified whether these additives are FDA approved and used by the laws and regulations.

This year's best protein powders for women

1) Optimum Nutrition - Gold standard 100% whey protein (best seller)

The whey protein isolate from Optimum Nutrition provides 24 grams of high-quality bioavailable whey protein.

The primary source (>90%) of protein in this product is whey protein isolate (WPI), and the secondary source is whey protein concentrate. This is prepared using cross-flow microfiltration.

The nutritional value of this protein powder is as follows:

Calories: 130 kcal

Protein: 24 g

Carbs: 3 g

Sugar: 1 g

Fiber: 1 g

Fat: 1.5 g

Price: $44.99

2) Owyn - 100% plant-based protein powder (best vegan)

This popular vegan protein powder provides 20 grams of clean plant-based protein per scoop. It delivers all the essential amino acids from vegan sources and contains naturally sourced BCAAs (Branched Chain Amino Acids) to promote muscle gain for vegans. This product is often preferred by women following a vegan lifestyle.

The nutritional value of this product is listed below.

140 calories

3 g of fat

8 g of carbohydrates

20 g of protein

Price: $39.99

3) Dymatize - ISO100 Hydrolysed

This product is hydrolyzed using enzymes for better absorption. Through a process known as cross-flow microfiltration, all sugars, carbs, fats, and lactose are filtered out from raw whey. It's one of the most popular protein powders for women for athletic performance.

The nutritional value of this product is:

Calories: 120

Protein: 25 g

Carbs: 2 g

Sugar: 1 g

Fiber: 1 g

Fat: 2 g

Price: $37.99

4) NOW Sports Nutrition - Whey protein isolate

NOW Sports Nutrition boasts 100% Whey Protein Isolate in their product, making it ideal for women. This product does not cause any bloating.

Ingredients

Calcium

Potassium

Phosphorus

Magnesium

Microfiltered whey protein isolate,

Beta - lactoglobulin

Alpha-lactalbumin

Immunoglobulins

Glycomacro peptides

Sunflower lecithin.

The product is devoid of sugar, salt, starch, yeast, wheat, gluten, corn, egg, or chemical preservatives. It is also NPA A-rated GMP certified.

5) Garden of Life Sport - Whey protein powder

It is a popular product that claims to use only grass-fed whey. It is also non-GMO verified, gluten-free, and soy-free.

Ingredients

24 grams of 100% grass-fed whey protein

6 g BCAAs

4 g glutamine & glutamic acid

2 Billion CFU B. lactis Bl04

Sweeteners

Price: $45.59

6) Vega - Protein and greens

This is amongst the best vegan protein powders for women. It's also USDA Organic, and CarbonFree certified for purity and environmentally friendly production. The nutritional value is as follows:

3 g of fat

300 mg of sodium

6 g of carbs

20 g of vegan protein

Price: $43.19

Takeaway

One should carefully read the nutritional information label on the pack or jar to choose protein powders for women. A proper diet with these supplements can give the desired results.

