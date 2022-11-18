Everything You Need to Know about Unflavored Protein Powder

Both flavored and unflavored protein powders are widely available, and both have their own benefits. So, how to decide which one is best for you?

Flavored protein powders are convenient. If you don't have time, and you need to whip up a quick protein shake, simply blend a banana, milk and some vanilla flavored protein powder. Unflavored protein powders are a different story altogether.

Unflavored protein powders can come in handy on days you're not in the mood for a shake. You can use these powders to add some protein to your savory dishes, breads, bakes, and more.

Basically, it all depends on you and the kind of person you are. If drinking a variety of shakes every day isn't for you, you can go for unflavored protein powder. If cooking up stuff doesn't excite you, and you need just a one-powder-does-it-all, go for flavored powders. In this article, you will learn more about the unflavored type.

What Is Unflavored Protein Powder?

Unflavored protein powder doesn't contain any flavoring agents or sweeteners. If you don't like the sweetish taste or are more health focused and would like to avoid sugar completely, it's best to use unflavored protein powder.

Some sweeteners like sucralose are unhealthy; they're calorie free but can cause bloating or stomach upset. If you experience these symptoms, it may be time to switch to unflavored protein powder.

Companies can, however, label a food product as unflavored even if flavoring agents have been added to it. Sometimes brands may add ingredients to improve the texture of the supplement. So, make sure to read the nutrition label to know what's present in your protein supplement.

How to Use Unflavored Protein Powder

One of the greatest benefits unflavored protein powder offer is that you can use it in a variety of dishes and not just stay limited to protein shakes and smoothies. Although 'unflavored' doesn't mean it doesn't have any taste at all, the nutty taste and slightly grainy texture can be masked with the help of other ingredients.

As unflavored protein powder doesn't have added sweeteners, you can use its neutral flavor in other dishes like gnocchi, pasta, garlic bread, fried chicken, stews, soups and much more.

You can get as creative with your dishes as you like; just ensure that you're sticking to the daily limit of protein that's recommended in your diet plan. Whether it's a sweet or savory dish, unflavored protein powder can help maintain your daily recommended intake of protein.

What to Look For in Protein Powder?

Nowadays, the sheer number of protein powders available is mind-boggling. You could potentially spend hours trying to make sense of which is the best protein powder for you. To choose the unflavored protein powder that's best for your body, keep the following in mind:

Organic, minimally processed, and well-sourced ingredient are the best. Nowadays, certain farms follow these practices. Protein sourced from milk that comes from grass-fed cows is lead free and is produced and manufactured in a hygienic way, which is always the best option. Check out the company's website. Locally sourced options may be better than others.

If you're allergic or are interested in having only a certain kind of protein (peanut, whey, casein, pea, etc), make sure the protein powder doesn't contain other kinds of proteins. Look out for additions like soy lecithin that can be inflammatory for many people. It also tends to be highly processed.

Commercial brands generally contain fillers, emulsifier,s and anti-clumping agents that are supposed to enhance the texture of the powder. Better look out for a short ingredient list and a high amount of protein per serving.

Best Unflavored Protein Powders

Check out the following unflavored protein powders that fulfil most of the above criteria:

1) Naked Nutrition Grass-Fed Whey Protein Powder

Whey is a high quality protein, as it contains all nine essential amino acids — the building blocks of protein — and is gentler on the stomach (unless you're allergic to dairy).

Naked Nutrition specializes in supplements that do not contain any artificial ingredients. This unflavored protein powder is derived from grass-fed cow milk and has undergone minimum processing to ensure that it reaches you in its purest form. It's sourced from Rumiano's small, organic dairy farms in California.

2) KOS Organic Plant Protein Unflavored & Unsweetened

The KOS Organic Plant Protein powder contains 20 grams of pea protein as well as a plethora of vitamins and minerals. That allows you to utilize it as a meal replacement one or two times a day to aid with weight management.

The manufacturer says that it can also be used in baking. As it's unflavored and unsweetened, you can bake both sweet and savory treats using this one.

3) Revly Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate Powder, Unflavored

This flavorless whey protein powder contains only two ingredients: grass-fed cow whey protein isolate (which has a greater protein concentration than whey concentrate) and sunflower lecithin. It's also reasonably priced, which is always a plus.

Takeaway

Choosing a protein powder that contains no artificial sweeteners, colors, or tastes allows you to make your own tasty protein shakes with natural foods like bananas, berries, and more. Also, choosing the right kind of protein powder for your needs is important (organic, lesser additives).

